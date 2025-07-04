Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, alleged that Judith Amaechi, wife of Rotimi Amaechi, ex-minister of transportation, became an 'industrialist' through controversial means

Judith is the head of the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), which campaigns against HIV/AIDS, advocates for the rights of women and children, and promotes gender equity and Girl Child education

In an interview, Wike said he will resign from his present role as FCT minister if his allegation that Judith collected N48 billion annually from the federal government is not true

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Friday, July 4, urged President Bola Tinubu to release the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2015 and 2022 to the public.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike alleged that Abubakar Malami, the former attorney-general of the federation, "killed the document to protect those who are concerned".

Wike calls for the release of the forensic audit of the NDDC.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain accused Judith, the wife of one of his predecessors, Rotimi Amaechi, of receiving huge funds under the Muhammadu Buhari administration to execute a questionable scheme.

Wike tackles Amaechi

Legit.ng recalls that during an interview on the same programme on Thursday, July 3, Amaechi spoke about how his wife is an industrialist who trades in native fabrics.

But reacting to that claim during his appearance on Channels Television on Friday night, July 4, Wike punctured his former principal's claim.

He said:

"Amaechi's wife is not an industrialist. That is why I call on Mr President to release the forensic audit of the NDDC, who give (sic) Amaechi's wife's company N4 billion every month, to train Niger Delta women. For one year, that is N48 billion. The forensic report audit is there. Who killed it? It was Malami (Abubakar, the former attorney-general of the federation). One of the people who are talking about coalition.

"Mr President should help Nigerians. Please, release the forensic audit of the NDDC."

The FCT minister added:

"All I am saying is 'let them release the document', if what I am saying is not in the document, I will resign as the minister of the FCT." I didn't say the forensic audit was right, all I am saying is 'release the report'."

