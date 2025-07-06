Nigeria's key anti-poverty initiative, offering vocational training, micro-credit support, job creation, and grants to empower youth, micro-entrepreneurs, others

Beneficiaries can receive a monthly stipend, gain national certification, and access mentorship to help them transition from training to business ownership

To apply, candidates must possess a valid NIN, at least an O-Level certificate, and an interest in skill acquisition or business development

The National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) is calling on eligible individuals eager to begin their career journey in the corporate sector to apply for available opportunities.

The NAPEP 2025 Vocational Trades Portal is now open, with a focus on equipping Nigerians with essential vocational skills.

Step-by-step guide to applying for NAPEP’s training, N100,000 grants, and micro-credit

The NAPEP is Nigeria’s leading anti-poverty initiative, designed to empower individuals, particularly the youth, micro-entrepreneurs, and unemployed graduates.

The program's objectives include offering youth training in various trades, providing internship grants, supporting micro-credit initiatives, and generating employment in sectors such as automobiles and beyond.

Whether you’re looking to acquire new skills, secure credit for your business, or find employment opportunities, NAPEP aims to support you in building, earning, and growing.

The program is a comprehensive transformation agenda with the goal of improving the economic, cultural, and social well-being of Nigerians, particularly the rural and urban poor.

Key areas of focus

Vocational Training: Providing hands-on training in trades such as tailoring, auto repair, ICT, fashion design, and aluminium work.

Internship and Startup Grants: Helping you transition from training to earning by offering financial support.

Micro-Credit Support: Providing access to low or zero-interest loans to boost small businesses.

Job Creation: Focusing on sectors like agriculture, construction, and automobiles.

Business Advisory and Mentorship: Offering expert guidance to help grow your business.

National Recognition and Certification: Gaining credibility and certification upon successful completion.

Small Industry Support: Encouraging and aiding the growth of small-scale industries.

Selected beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend of N100,000, contingent upon meeting the program's set goals.

Who is eligible?

To participate in NAPEP, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Be 18 years or older at the time of registration.

Hold at least an O-Level certificate (WAEC/NECO/GCE).

Be currently unemployed, underemployed, or running a micro-business.

Show a keen interest in acquiring skills or developing a business.

How to apply

Follow these simple steps to apply for NAPEP:

Step 1: Ensure Your NIN Is Active

Before starting, make sure your National Identification Number (NIN) is up-to-date and verifiable through NIMC.

Step 2: Visit the NAPEP Portal

Go to the official NAPEP portal to access the application form.

Step 3: Fill in the Application Form

Enter your personal details (name, date of birth, state of origin, and LGA), education history (minimum of O-Level), and your preferred area of training or business sector.

Step 4: Upload Necessary Documents

Scan and upload the following documents:

A valid ID (NIN slip, National ID card, or Voter’s card).

Your O-Level certificate.

A recent passport photo.

Step 5: Submit and Await Screening

Once submitted, you’ll receive a confirmation email or SMS. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further screening or orientation.

Step 6: Begin Your Training or Receive Support

If selected, you will begin your training or receive funding for startup grants or micro-credit support based on your application type.

Whether you’re aiming to start a business, learn a trade, or get financial backing, NAPEP provides a unique opportunity for personal growth and economic advancement.

