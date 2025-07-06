A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the opposition coalition

Agaba said the opposition coalition is uniting politicians from various backgrounds and ideologies into the ADC

Recall that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition adopted the ADC to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the ADC is a collection of gladiators united by a shared purpose and vision for the country ahead of the 2027 election.

Agaba said the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has found common ground to unite politicians from various political backgrounds and ideologies.

The political analyst said the Atiku-led coalition is working on remodeling the ADC's ideology to fit the complexities of the country.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

"The coalition is a coming together of diverse individuals from various political backgrounds and ideologies, united by a shared vision of national redemption. As the Bible says, 'Can two walk together, except they be agreed?' (Amos 3:3). The coalition has found common ground in the desire to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of prejudice and economic terrorism. The team of strategic think-tanks is remodeling the ADC's ideology to fit the complexities of the nation, ensuring its people-centric and progress-inclined."

Agaba said the ADC coalition is not afraid to challenge the status quo and fight for the rights of Nigerians.

He said the ADC coalition has shown that it believes in a Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities and resources.

The public affairs analyst said the ADC coalition is not a combination of power grabbers or mongers.

He described the group of people led by the interim national chairman, former Senate President, as driven by a desire to redeem Nigeria.

“The interim national chairman is a seasoned strategist who knows how to navigate the complexities of our political system."

ADC coalition: Sanwo-Olu, APC, Wike spit fire

Recall that the ADC is reportedly in talks with at least five sitting governors, aiming to strengthen its coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Some prominent figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC, including Atiku, Peter Obi, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, aligned with the ADC, sparking criticism and dismissals from APC and PDP leaders.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and other critics described the coalition as a distraction with no clear agenda.

George blasts Atiku, PDP members over ADC coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a PDP chieftain, Bode George, reacted to the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition

George warned Atiku Abubakar and some other party members who joined the ADC coalition without resigning from the party.

He said they can’t serve two masters, adding that the ADC coalition is a classless strategy.

Source: Legit.ng