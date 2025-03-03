Dr. Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has officially resigned from the PDP, adding fresh uncertainty to Lagos politics

Although Jandor withheld specific reasons for his exit, insiders point to internal party disagreements and dissatisfaction with the PDP’s direction

Jandor, who previously moved from APC to PDP and ran for governor in 2023, has not yet revealed his next political step

Ikeja, Lagos state - Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has formally announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking another major shift in Lagos State's political scene.

Speaking at a press briefing held at his Ikeja office on Monday, March 3, 2025, Jandor confirmed his departure but stopped short of disclosing his next political move or specific reasons for leaving the PDP.

Why did Jandor exit PDP?

Jandor attributed his exit from the PDP to what he described as growing indiscipline and rampant anti-party activities that have plagued the party.

He stated that these issues, largely driven by key party leaders like former Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George, undermined the PDP’s chances during the 2023 elections.

Speaking alongside a large group of supporters at his Ikeja office, Jandor expressed disappointment over the internal sabotage within the PDP, adding that the actions of party leaders ultimately pushed him and his team to seek a fresh political path.

“With a heavy heart but a clear conscience, I stand here today. We committed ourselves to the pursuit of democracy, good governance, and a better Lagos.

“Unfortunately, the PDP leadership at both national and state levels has abandoned these values. Continuous acts of sabotage, indiscipline, and betrayal have left us no choice but to walk away," Jandor said.

Jandor speaks on move after PDP

Jandor further noted that consultations are ongoing as they consider merging their structure with another political platform, stating, “What’s clear now is that we have left the PDP.”

Before the 2023 elections, Jandor clashed with Chief Bode George, who publicly withdrew his support over Jandor’s choice of running mate.

George instead backed Labour Party candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a move he later defended, claiming he had no regrets, The Punch reported.

In response, Jandor, through his campaign’s Head of Media and Communications, Gbenga Ogunleye, accused George of consistently undermining the PDP during elections, creating internal divisions, and weakening the party to the benefit of the APC.

“Our attention has been drawn to Chief Olabode George’s comments defending his actions during the last governorship election,” the statement read.

Although Jandor did not provide full details, sources close to his camp cited internal party disagreements and dissatisfaction with the PDP’s direction in Lagos as contributing factors.

From APC to PDP and Beyond

Before joining the PDP in January 2022, Jandor was a notable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he led the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group pushing for internal democracy and inclusiveness within the party, Vanguard reported.

His defection to the PDP was seen as a bold move at the time, eventually earning him the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 Lagos state election.

