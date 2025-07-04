A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has reacted to the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the opposition coalition

Okon said he will join the ADC coalition should the LP presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, move to the coalition

Recall that the national opposition movement adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge and unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Calabar, Cross Rivers state - A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has declared his loyalty to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, amid his alleged plan to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

Okon said he will join Obi to the ADC coalition should the former Anambra state governor dump the Labour Party.

He said his loyalty to Obi is rooted in Obi’s integrity, particularly in managing public resources.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

“My support for Peter Obi stems from a deep personal conviction in his ability to deliver. He is the only Nigerian politician I proudly call my political leader and mentor. I will follow Peter Obi to any political party he chooses, without hesitation.

To me, he embodies the three essential “C’s” of leadership: competence, character, and compassion. Peter Obi is an inspiration and a beacon of hope for many young Nigerians like me.”

Why I will follow Peter Obi to the ADC coalition

Okon said he trusts Obi’s judgment and that he possesses the qualities needed to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

He described Obi as his political father and hero because of his genuine commitment to making Nigeria work.

“My loyalty is not blind; it is rooted in my firm belief in his integrity, particularly in managing public resources. While no one is perfect, I trust his judgment and am inspired by his genuine commitment to making Nigeria work. My admiration for him grows because of his vision and dedication. I aspire to see him become Nigeria’s president, as he possesses the qualities needed to reposition our nation for greatness. Ultimately, I will follow Peter Obi to any party he chooses because he is my political father and hero.”

Labour Party gives Peter Obi 48 hours to resign

Recall that Peter Obi was issued a 48-hour ultimatum to formally resign his membership from the Labour Party (LP).

The party said Obi needs to resign from the Labour Party, having formally joined the coalition party.

Recall that Obi attended the unveiling of the newly adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

What Peter Obi submits to Atiku-led coalition

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Obi reportedly submitted a one-term proposal to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, while speaking at the conferment of ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero) on Obi in Bauchi.

Tanko subsequently expressed the optimism that the coalition movement would accept Obi's proposal to be a one-term president

