2027 Election: Video Trends As Ex Abacha Aide, Hamza Al-Mustapha Joins SDP
Politics

2027 Election: Video Trends As Ex Abacha Aide, Hamza Al-Mustapha Joins SDP

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Just like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha has formally joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), marking a significant political shift
  • He arrived at the SDP headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, and was received by the party leaders and supporters
  • The announcement was made by SDP National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, through a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - In a significant move, Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha on Thursday, March 13, officially joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha joins SDP

Ex Abacha Aide moves to SDP ahead of 2027 election
Ex-Abacha Aide, Hamza Al-Mustapha defects to the SDP ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha
Source: Facebook

Al-Mustapha, accompanied by his team, arrived at the SDP headquarters in Abuja, where he was warmly received by party leaders and supporters.

SDP expands as Al-Mustapha, El-Rufai move to party

Legit.ng understands that this happened days after former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officially joined the SDP.

The SDP national chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, revealed this in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 13.

2027 election: Al-Mustapha, El-Rufai join SDP
Hamza Al-Mustapha and El-Rufai are now members of the SDP. Photo credit: Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha, Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Facebook

The post, accompanied by a video, reads:

"Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha Joins SDP for a New Era of National Progress!
"Finally, Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha and his powerful entourage have arrived at the SDP National Headquarters, Abuja! This is a defining moment as we welcome a visionary leader committed to the progress and unity of Nigeria.
"His presence signifies a bold step toward a stronger, people-driven leadership one that prioritizes justice, security, and development. Together, we are building a formidable force that will reshape the future of our great nation.
"The SDP train is unstoppable! Join us as we move Nigeria forward."

Hamza Al-Mustapha is a former presidential aspirant and also served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the former Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Watch the video as Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha was welcomed into the SDP:

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has said that he would not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the SDP.

In a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday, March 12, the Benue governor stated that he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office.

Alia stated that those spreading such "falsehoods" on social media were merely attempting to sow discord between him and President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng

