England international Dominic Solanke reignited his spiritual life following his baptism on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old won the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham after their 1-0 victory against Manchester United in Bilbao last May

The English Premier League winner tied the knot with his lover in Italy after the 2024/25 season

Dominic Solanke has taken a significant step in his personal journey by giving his life to Jesus Christ, marking a fresh chapter both spiritually.

After a remarkable season with Tottenham, the FIFA U20 World Cup winner has four years left on his contract.

The 27-year-old had spent five years with Bournemouth, scoring 72 goals in 199 matches.

Tottenham star Dominic Solanke during his baptism ceremony on Sunday ahead of the 2025/26 English Premier League season. Photo by: @solanke.

Solanke gets baptised

Beyond football, Solanke’s decision to embrace his faith has been a major development in his life, as seen in viral videos circulating on social media.

The footage shows the England international dressed in a white polo and asked a question by one of the two Evangelists.

The moment of commitment was sealed when he was baptised in a pool of water, symbolising his renewed faith.

Solanke’s choice to focus on his spirituality could offer a sense of grounding, something that might positively influence his career at Tottenham.

The Chelsea product played a crucial role for Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League under manager Ange Postecoglou. He contributed directly to 9 goals, including his performance in the final against Manchester United.

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur kisses the UEFA Europa League trophy during the parade on May 23, 2025 in London, England. Photo by: Leon Neal.

Football stars, others react

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo and England international Eniola Aluko have reacted to Dominic Solanke's renewed faith.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Read them below:

j.aribo_ said:

"Glory be to God🙏🏾."

enialuko wrote:

"Amen🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

jina_huh added:

"@solanke God bless you, Spurs brother. 🤍🤍 Please keep being a light in the locker room — here's to a blessed, happy and successful season! 🙏🌟🏆⚽️🎉."

Tottenham star Dominic Solanke and his wife Erica Raimondi during their honeymoon in the famous Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya. Photo by: solanke.

Solanke marries lover, spends holiday in Kenya

According to The Sun, Dominic Solanke tied the knot with his long-time lover Erica Rainmondi in a lavish ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy.

The player of Nigeria origin opted for a white wedding, unlike FA Cup winner Eberechi Eze, who showcased his Igbo heritage in London.

The former Chelsea player posted highlights of his wedding on his Instagram account.

The Tottenham forward and his newly wedded bride were spotted famous Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya while spending their honeymoon.

According to TripAdvisor, a night in a honeymoon suite can range from $1,000 to $2,000.

The UEFA Champions League runner-up took pictures at close range with lions and cheetahs at the beautiful Safari Desert. He wrote:

"Nature in full flow🤩. Best holiday / experience I’ve had to date.

"@isharakenya thank you for making our honeymoon so special🤍."

European footballers sing Nathaniel Bassey's song at retreat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular Nigerian singer Nathaniel Bassey has reshared a video showing Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Daniel Patrick Crowley singing his song Jesus Iye at a spiritual retreat.

The viral video showed Daniel holding a microphone as he sang Nathaniel’s song word for word, with some of his footballer colleagues beating the tables like drums to encourage him.

The Ballers in God retreat is an annual five-day gathering where professional footballers from across Europe come together to deepen their faith, build community and recharge spiritually and mentally before returning to clubs and families.

