Former President Muhammadu Buhari reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC in a statement issued on March 13 by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu

Buhari’s clarification followed former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claim that he had the ex-president’s approval before defecting from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

On Saturday, APC’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, mocked El-Rufai and lauded Buhari for his unwavering loyalty to the party

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for his solid reaffirmation of loyalty to the party.

Defection: Buhari distances self from El-Rufai's claims

APC reacts as Buhari clears air on alleged involvement of El-Rufai's defection to SDP. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Nasir El-Rufai

Legit.ng reported that Buhari, on Thursday, March 13, in which the former president restated his commitment to the ruling APC.

Buhari made his stance known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, saying he clarified without referring to any individual or list of personalities, principles, or issues and ideals being discussed about the APC leaders at various levels.

The former president's statement came on the heels of an interview in which the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, claimed he got the former president’s consent before dumping the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On Monday, March 10, El-Rufai announced his resignation from the APC and joined the SDP. Before leaving the party, the former governor criticised the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration for dumping its promises for Nigeria.

APC reacts as Buhari re-affirms commitment to party

APC lauds Buhari for reaffirming loyalty amid defections. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Commending the patriotic stand of the Buhari, the APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Saturday, March 15, in Abuja urged party members to emulate Buhari’s action.

Morka stated thus:

“We applaud the former President for swiftly clearing the air and putting distance to efforts by certain individuals to tacitly associate him with their nonplussed political choices.

“The former President’s unalloyed loyalty to our great Party, the platform on which he was twice elected as President, has further reinforced his reputation of astute integrity and dignified elder statesman.”

The governing party urged members to emulate Buhari’s worthy example of loyalty and commitment to the party.

