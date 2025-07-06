It may seem as though Babiana, the Northern lady who called on VDM for help after her videos got exposed online, has put herself in trouble

After VDM replied to her with a video where he said it was Karma, as she had also done the same to other people in the past, he discovered something else

He went on her page and found out that she sells aphrodisiacs, which made him investigate further and show his findings

Babiana may have invited trouble into her space with her own hands, as VDM has descended on her after uncovering certain things about her.

Recall that the lady, popularly known as Babiana on TikTok, had surfaced online with tears in her eyes, crying about how the Arewa community had betrayed her.

She said that some had leaked her sexual video on social media and that she is now being bullied with it. She, however, called VDM, Tunde Ednut, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come to her rescue and said she had refused to unalive herself.

Reacting to the video online, VDM reports that the lady had a habit of trolling people online. She posts videos of ladies and exposes their private lives, calling them all sorts of unprintable names.

The critic dug deeper and realized that the lady sells aphrodisiacs without NAFDAC approval and allegedly deceives ladies with unrealistic results.

VDM made reference to her nude video, noting that she had a big belly in it, while posing with a flat tummy online.

He concluded that he had no intention of coming for her, but he would not sit back and watch her scam people out of their hard-earned money

VDM wrote:

"babiana aka queen of update By now you suppose don cr¥ please come and answer me ooo I don’t want to add to your wahala,I saw your false advertisement and is not fair to your customers,where is your NAFDAC."

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted s VDM blasts Babiana

Read some reactions below:

@king.stoner33 said:

"Dear GOD: if the person reading this is struggling right now, Please bless their life in a MAJOR WAY, TYPE AMEN. ☹️🙌🙌🙏🙏🥰."

@eko.savage said:

"Baba werey ni bobo yi seh😂😂."

@ble_ssingbabe siad:

"Who else never watched her video? Like this comment let know our self.... 😂😂😂😢😂😂😂😂."

@yevera2405 said:

"Very dark man I made you a painting and it is the first post on my page. I look forward to presenting it to you."

@jhay.reginald said:

"Wetin she been hold for hand .. na chew gum ?"

@chinenye_emmaculate said:

"To my ladies who is looking for how to get wet. We have pineapples and okra. Stop buying what would give you cancer , eat more of pineapple and okra. Thank you."

@tiphegold_ said:

"She don buy wahala."

@umarrr_farouq said:

"Wahala Dey sleep, yanga go wake am 😂."

@stonebuko_c said:

"rukyben_catering_services said:

"Awww! Make we wait for Tinubu response cos she still mentioned Our president for her video."

@tinukss.s said:

"This is the first time I’ll watch this guy’s video. He’s right but I still don’t like him sha 🤣."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Omoh and I con dey pity the woman before 😂😂😂😂 this one dey bring women down like madddd."

VDM drags NAFDAC for accusing him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM responded to comments made by the police regarding one of his videos, where he showed support for traders in Anambra state.

The activist recently visited a drug market in Anambra and alleged that NAFDAC was extorting money from the traders.

In his latest video, he accused the agency of demanding payments from traders labelled as fake drug sellers by the agency.

