Jandor's aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, has confirmed that the Lagos politician secretly met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, March 10, at the Aso Rock villa

Earlier in March, Jandor, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, resigned his membership of the party

Following his meeting with the Nigerian No.1 citizen, Ogunleye said the former gubernatorial candidate is still consulting with critical stakeholders to aid his decision on his next political move

Ikeja, Lagos state - Gbenga Ogunleye, spokesperson to Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, has said his principal's recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu was a strategic step toward the next political dispensation.

Legit.ng recalls that Jandor met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Monday, March 10.

Jandor, who recently resigned from the PDP, has been engaging in high-level political consultations, including meetings with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other prominent figures.

Speaking with Vanguard in a report on Friday, March 14, Ogunleye explained that the secret meeting with Tinubu is part of Jandor’s ongoing consultations following his exit from the PDP.

He said:

“I can confirm that Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday. He has also previously met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, among other national leaders."

Furthermore, Ogunleye stated that Jandor will continue to consult and his next party will be disclosed soon.

He said:

“There has been intense interest from major political groups, including the president himself. However, Jandor will not decide alone.

"Stakeholders will deliberate over the weekend, and the best decision will be made by God’s grace."

Recall Jandor recently resigned from the PDP citing “indiscipline and anti-party activities” — but he did not announce his next move.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before defecting to the PDP to run for governorship in the 2023 election.

The 47-year-old politician accused PDP national leadership of letting him down on the eve of the election, maintaining that he would have won but for a false claim of alliance that made PDP supporters in Lagos vote for another candidate.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent and candidate of the APC, scored 762,134 votes, while Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) polled 312,329 and Jandor had 62,449.

Tinubu meets Obasa, others in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu told aggrieved lawmakers of the Lagos state house of assembly to allow Mudashiru Obasa to continue as the speaker of the House.

President Tinubu gave the warning during a recent closed-door meeting with Obasa and the aggrieved lawmakers at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu also directed Obasa to withdraw the court case against his colleagues.

