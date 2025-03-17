Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is set to officially announce his defection from the PDP to the ruling APC

Jandor had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to discuss his decision to rejoin the ruling party in Lagos state

The former Lagos PDP governorship candidate will hold a press conference at his campaign office in Ikeja to formalize his return to the APC on Monday, March 17

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Indications have emerged that the 2023 Lagos governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has perfected plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today, Monday, March 17.

After meeting Tinubu, Jandor to defect to APC

Adediran, who had recently announced his resignation from the PDP, shall this morning be addressing a press conference in his campaign office at Ikeja, Lagos, to announce his return to the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reported that Jandor formally resigned from the PDP on Monday, March 3, 2025, marking another major shift in Lagos state's political scene.

Jandor attributed his exit from the PDP to what he described as growing indiscipline and rampant anti-party activities that have plagued the party.

Why Jandor met with Tinubu, aide speaks

Following his resignation from the opposition party, Adediran, who was a member of the ruling party in the state, had met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, to intimate him of his decision to return to his initial political family.

Jandor's aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, confirmed that the Lagos politician secretly met with the president on Monday, March 10, at the Aso Rock villa.

Following his meeting with Tinubu, Ogunleye noted that the former gubernatorial candidate is still consulting with critical stakeholders to aid his decision on his next political move.

From APC to PDP

Before joining the PDP in January 2022, Jandor was a notable figure in the APC, where he led the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group pushing for internal democracy and inclusiveness within the party, Vanguard reported.

His defection to the PDP was seen as a bold move at the time, eventually earning him the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 Lagos state election.

The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Monday.

Lagos politics: Tinubu meets Obasa, others in Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu told aggrieved lawmakers of the Lagos state house of assembly to allow Mudashiru Obasa to continue as the speaker of the House.

President Tinubu gave the warning during a recent closed-door meeting with Obasa and the aggrieved lawmakers at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu also directed Obasa to withdraw the court case against his colleagues.

