Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, officially dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, May 4.

The political movement of the former governor of Anambra State was earlier predicted by some of his political opponents, and two of the projections have now come into reality as the country prepares for the 2027 presidential elections.

Predictions about Peter Obi leaving the ADC comes to pass Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

When Obi was in the Labour Party, the party fell into an internal crisis shortly after the 2023 general elections, but the former presidential candidate appeared indifferent to stepping into the matter and fixing the party for the 2027 general elections. Rather, he joined the coalition movement that later adopted the ADC as its platform for the next poll.

Recall that the coalition movement was started by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was calling on opposition leaders to come under one umbrella in order to stop the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku succeeded in bringing together the major opposition leaders from the 2023 elections, including Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Recall that Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso made strong statements in the last presidential elections; thus, their coming together was projected to have the chances of sacking President Tinubu in the 2027 election. However, Obi left the ADC along with Kwankwaso on Monday, a movement that aligned with Daniel Bwala and Ayodele Fayose.

Daniel Bwala's prediction on Obi for 2027

Bwala, a legal adviser to President Tinubu on public communication, had earlier posited that Obi would not contest the 2027 presidential election on the Labour Party and ADC platforms.

The presidential aide made the prediction when Obi was still in the Labour Party, and there were discussions about his plan to join the ADC and another political party entirely. Bwala's prediction came to pass on Monday when Obi officially joined the NDC.

Below is the video of Bwalwa's interview that was recently reshared on X:

Obi is the only life in ADC - Fayose

Long before the defection of Obi from the ADC to the NDC, Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, had projected that if the former Anambra governor dumped the coalition, the movement would collapse.

Fayose's predictions appeared to be manifesting hours after Obi dumped the ADC for the NDC, as many of his supporters have shifted attention to the new party. Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ADC, admitted in an interview that Obi's defection was a setback.

See the video of Fayose's predictions on X here:

See the video of Abdullahi on X here:

Source: Legit.ng