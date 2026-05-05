A social media user has sent a message to Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe about their triplets

The netizen, who advised the couple to stop visitors from carrying their newborn triplets, also gave his reason

The advice and warning came after pictures of celebrities who visited the couple emerged on social media

A netizen identified with the username Usmanashafe has issued advice to Nollywood stars and couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe to stop visitors from carrying their newborn triplets.

In a tweet via his X handle on Tuesday, May 5, the netizen warned of infection risks from bacteria, viruses, and unwashed hands on fragile infants.

Man advises Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe to stop people from carrying their triplets. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

To back up his advice, the netizen shared pictures of people who have visited the couple, holding and interacting with the triplets in a nursery.

"Somebody should quickly advise Lateef and Bimpe to stop allowing people to carry their babies please. I know everyone is happy for them and everyone wants to visit, but different hands carrying them is quite worrying please.

It’s not until you carry them before we know you also visit They are not museum items that you touch to feel anyhow. They are babies that are still adapting to the new world, they are fragile. And truth is a lot of you are carrying bacterias, fungi, algae, protozoa and even viruses in your hands Only God knows what and where some of you have inserted your hands before you get there," the netizen wrote.

Celebrities like Jide Awobona, Adeniyi Johson, Juliana Olayode, and Omowunmi Dada are among those who have paid courtesy visits to Lateef and his wife since their return to Nigeria.

Fan sends message to Nollywood couples and new parents, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets hit a major milestone on Instagram four days after their birth.

Man's advice to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe is below:

Reactions trail netizen's advice to Lateef Adedimeji and wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Prince Micheal Chika commented:

"He’s not wrong though… newborns are very sensitive, and too many people handling them isn’t safe. Admire from a distance, not everything needs touching."

Taiwo Damilola said:

"Different perfumes smell ,the babies are still small biko.... The writer is right."

Akerele Lydia reacted:

"Me I didn't open my baby cot ooo,they all looked at him from the cot.And I don't also carry people children at that early stage,I only greet and look at them from where they are laid."

Mathematics for secondary school wrote:

"If you like, take offense on this advice, na you sabi The person is right. It's not a must to carry new born and don't feel offended if you're not allowed to carry a new born baby. It's not even right. Now, listen to this, if you are allowed to carry a baby, please if you can bath first, please do, or wash your hands at least before carrying the baby please."

Amarachi Boniface said:

"I wanted to say it oooo Thank God someone have said it."

Mo Bimp reacts as women celebrate her triplets

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe reacted to a viral video of some market women rejoicing over the birth of her triplets.

Reacting to the video, Bimpe, who was emotional, expressed excitement as she called for the women to be identified. She revealed she would like to host them at the triplets’ celebration.

Source: Legit.ng