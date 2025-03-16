The crisis at the PDP national level which started in 2022 has refused to abate despite several meetings

Umar Damagum will continue as the acting national chairman of the main Nigerian opposition party

Going by a statement on Saturday, March 15, Damagum dismissed resignation rumours

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Umar Damagum, the acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied reports of his resignation.

As reported by The Nation, Damagum described the reports as false and the handiwork of mischief-makers.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 15, Nuru Shehu Jos, the personal assistant (PA) to Damagum, dismissed the rumours as fake news deliberately spread to mislead the public and destabilise the party.

The Nigerian Tribune also noted the PDP leader's refutation.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a fabricated report claiming that Ambassador Umar Damagun has resigned. This is nothing but fake news orchestrated to create confusion."

It added:

“We assert that this malicious content against Ambassador Damagun is fake, defamatory and a height of criminality.

“We therefore call on all members of the PDP, including party elders, stakeholders, all youth and women groups, to disregard the fake news.”

PDP NWC members meet in Abuja

Meanwhile, amid the party's lengthy crisis, the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP met in a meeting on Wednesday, March 12.

The PDP's meeting took place behind closed doors at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is the first after the Supreme Court threw out a motion for a stay of execution of a high court judgement removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu from office as national secretary, replacing him with Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

Difficult to remove Damagum as PDP chair

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP sources said the injunction obtained by the Damagum group may constitute a stumbling block for those agitating for his ouster.

In a report, one of the sources, a former governor elected on the platform of the party, said the PDP as a party that often lays claim to being democratic could not afford to be seen disregarding a court order.

In the same vein, other sources stated that Damagum will keep working hard to consolidate his position.

