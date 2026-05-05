A young lady celebrated as she concluded her studies in History and International Studies from Delta State University

She opened up about how she never had a carryover or got a D in any course, but still didn't end up with a first-class degree

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Gift Nkechinyere James, celebrated as she successfully graduated from Delta State University.

She shared how proud she was of her achievements as she emerged as the best in her department.

A Delta State University student who never got carryover tops class and shares CGPA. Photo: @simply_giggles

Source: TikTok

DELSU graduate emerges best in class

Identified as @simply_giggles on TikTok, the lady shared photos from her convocation and her experience in school.

She said that she was proud of herself for not giving up even when she faced tough challenges in school.

Gift celebrated herself for putting in the hardwork and showing up for her studies at all times.

She said:

"I’m incredibly proud of myself. Proud that I made it to this moment—earning my B.A (Hons). Proud that I didn’t give up, even when it got tough.

"Proud that I pushed through the difficult times. Proud to see my hard work finally pay off. Proud that I showed up and stood out, every single time."

The intelligent lady also stated that she never had a carryover or even a D in any of the courses she took as an undergraduate.

A lady who never got a carryover celebrates as she emerges as the best graduating student in her class. Photo: @simply_giggles

Source: TikTok

She added that in 300 and 400 levels, she was the best student in her class and eventually emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the History and International Studies Department.

Gift announced that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.25/5.0.

"Never had a Carryover. Never had a 'D'. Best Student — 300. Level Best Student — 400 Level. Best Graduating Student History and International Studies Department Graduating with a 4.25/5.00 CGPA."

See her TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate Delta State University student

Jessica said:

"Congratulations gift."

PrettyVal said:

"Congrats bby."

Amy said:

"Congratulations."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng