Details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have emerged

President Tinubu insisted that Mudashiru Obasa should remain the Speaker following the crisis that rocked the Lagos Assembly

A member of the Assembly, who spoke on condition of anonymity shared details of what President Tinubu told them

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told aggrieved lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly to allow Mudashiru Obasa to continue as the speaker of the House.

President Tinubu gave the warning during a closed-door meeting with Obasa and the aggrieved lawmakers on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard, President Tinubu also directed Obasa to withdraw the court case against his colleagues.

A member of the Assembly, who spoke in confidence, said they had no choice but to obey what the President said during what he called a peace parley.

“Obasa is staying and we have no choice but to obey the President. The meeting was more of a family meeting.”

The lawmaker added that:

“No, it was more of a family matter. Mr President condemned his (Obasa’s) actions not to parley with us. He, however, said that since we did not carry him (Tinubu) along, and it was only Obasa who came to report the matter to him, he had no choice but to support him (Obasa).

“He also warned him (Obasa) that if there were any future complaints from any quarters, he would be gone. The President said he should let peace reign; and so based on that, we have accepted.”

Tinubu’s decision contradicts committee’s recommendation

A panel led by former governors of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, and Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, along with the leadership of the Governance Advisory Council, had advised that Obasa should step down after being reinstated.

According to The Punch, the panel initially recommended that Mojisola Meranda resign as Speaker to allow for Obasa’s return, with the understanding that he would also resign shortly.

Obasa’s resignation was to make way for a new Speaker from Lagos West to balance the state’s political structure.

However, contrary to the deal, Obasa adjourned the Assembly indefinitely and refused to resign as expected.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meranda, representing the Apapa 1 constituency, opened up on her reason for resigning as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Meranda said she resigned after spending 49 days in office to avoid further unnecessary legislative conflicts.

She vowed not to stray from the well-established path of honour and dignity of her late father, the past Ojora of Lagos.

Obasa to resign days after reinstatement as speaker

Meanwhile, Obasa was to resign days after reinstatement as speaker Legit.ng exclusively gathered that there was a real chance of Obasa resigning when plenary resumed.

Obasa's reinstatement was part of the agreement reached by the opposing parties to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Lagos assembly.

Two separate sources with strong connections to the Lagos State House of Assembly informed Legit.ng that Obasa would resign when the House reconvenes.

