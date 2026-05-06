Bright the Seer has claimed that Atiku Abubakar is not destined to be Nigeria's president ahead of the 2027 elections

Atiku has made six unsuccessful attempts to secure the presidency, making him the most persistent candidate in Nigeria

Opposition looks to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 but faces challenges based on Nigeria's electoral history

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lekki, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, has asserted that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is "not destined to be president."

The celebrity prophetess, founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, made the statement on Tuesday, May 5, via a social media clip.

Bright the Seer claims that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not destined to become Nigeria’s president ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Prophetess dashes Atiku's hopes

Atiku has made six unsuccessful attempts to become Nigeria’s president, making him the only politician in the country to have contested the presidency the most times without winning.

Bright the Seer said in her video titled 'Prophecy on Atiku':

“The spirit of God has been revealing to me that politicians in Nigeria and all over the world, it is in their nature. They move from one political party to another to look for the one that is OK for them. And the spirit of God is talking about ADC, that they would be doing some things in some northern part of the country, not that big, as expecting, which everyone is seeing.

"And the spirit of God is talking about Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, when he was contesting with Labour, I said it. He is not destined to be president. He is destined to be like a kingmaker, adviser, take care of orphans.”

The full Facebook video can be watched below:

In early 2026, Atiku reiterated his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the ADC, saying he would not step down for anyone.

Atiku’s statement comes amid ongoing debates over who will emerge as the party’s presidential candidate, following the declaration by Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers and ex-minister of transportation, to join the ADC.

Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC national spokesperson, says the party’s presidential candidate will ideally emerge through consensus, with primaries to be held if consensus fails. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s national spokesperson, disclosed that the ADC’s presidential candidate would ideally emerge through consensus, but added that aspirants would proceed to primaries if consensus fails. The presidential primary election is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, according to Arise News.

The opposition coalition party said removing President Bola Tinubu from office in 2027 is the only way to “take Nigeria back” from those it claims have hijacked the country. However, this appears to be a difficult task, as Nigeria has seen an incumbent president lose only once, in 2015, when Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to the late Muhammadu Buhari following an opposition merger.

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku not yet retired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by Atiku's media office, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Source: Legit.ng