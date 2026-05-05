Mahmud Ribadu has vowed to go shirtless for two weeks if Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal wins the UCL and EPL

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal in the second leg of the UCL semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, sending Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years

With three EPL matches remaining, Arsenal lead the league table in England by five points as they push for a historic double in Europe and domestically

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.

London, United Kingdom - Mahmud, the son of Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has said that should Arsenal win the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League (UCL) and English Premier League (EPL), he will not wear a shirt for two weeks.

Bukayo Saka on Tuesday night, April 5, helped Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years, with his goal late in the first half enough to beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 in north London and progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Mahmud, son of NSA Nuhu Ribadu, makes a bold vow over Arsenal’s chances of winning both the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and the English Premier League (EPL). Photo credit: @PolymarketFC, @LagosLiga

Source: Twitter

Ribadu’s son speaks on Arsenal's targets

Arsenal’s victory over Atletico brought excitement to its fans in Nigeria and around the world.

As the EPL season approaches its conclusion, the club leads the table in the top flight, five points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City, although having played one more game.

Reacting to Arsenal's semifinal win via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mahmud, the founder of Primal Sporting Club, hinted that he could go shirtless for days if the Gunners win both the UCL and the EPL titles. Both competitions are highly regarded.

He wrote:

"If Arsenal win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League .. I will not wear a shirt for 2 weeks."

Ribadu’s statement on Arsenal can be viewed below in a post on X:

Legit.ng reports that Arsenal will meet either defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or German title winners Bayern Munich in the final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, as they look to win Europe's top competition for the first time. Arsenal lost their only previous final in 2006 to Barcelona.

Arsenal eyes historic first UCL title

Arsenal have never won the UCL, with their two major European trophies coming in the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup and the 1970 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Their last continental final ended in a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League.

It is shaping up to be Arsenal’s greatest ever season as they chase a Premier League and Champions League double.

Arsenal are through to the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Read more on Arsenal:

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.

Arsenal’s chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.

Source: Legit.ng