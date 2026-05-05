Arsenal: Ribadu’s Son Makes Bizarre Vow on What He Will Do if Gunners Win Champions League, EPL
- Mahmud Ribadu has vowed to go shirtless for two weeks if Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal wins the UCL and EPL
- Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal in the second leg of the UCL semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, sending Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years
- With three EPL matches remaining, Arsenal lead the league table in England by five points as they push for a historic double in Europe and domestically
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.
London, United Kingdom - Mahmud, the son of Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has said that should Arsenal win the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League (UCL) and English Premier League (EPL), he will not wear a shirt for two weeks.
Bukayo Saka on Tuesday night, April 5, helped Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years, with his goal late in the first half enough to beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 in north London and progress 2-1 on aggregate.
Ribadu’s son speaks on Arsenal's targets
Arsenal’s victory over Atletico brought excitement to its fans in Nigeria and around the world.
As the EPL season approaches its conclusion, the club leads the table in the top flight, five points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City, although having played one more game.
Reacting to Arsenal's semifinal win via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mahmud, the founder of Primal Sporting Club, hinted that he could go shirtless for days if the Gunners win both the UCL and the EPL titles. Both competitions are highly regarded.
He wrote:
"If Arsenal win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League .. I will not wear a shirt for 2 weeks."
Ribadu’s statement on Arsenal can be viewed below in a post on X:
Legit.ng reports that Arsenal will meet either defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or German title winners Bayern Munich in the final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, as they look to win Europe's top competition for the first time. Arsenal lost their only previous final in 2006 to Barcelona.
Arsenal eyes historic first UCL title
Arsenal have never won the UCL, with their two major European trophies coming in the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup and the 1970 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.
Their last continental final ended in a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League.
It is shaping up to be Arsenal’s greatest ever season as they chase a Premier League and Champions League double.
Read more on Arsenal:
- Arsenal and Man City’s remaining fixtures compared as Premier League title race takes major twist
- UCL: Diego Simeone explains why Atletico Madrid changed hotel ahead of clash with Arsenal
Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.
Arsenal’s chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.