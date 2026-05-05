Niger Without Borders has endorsed Tinubu, Bago, and Musa for the upcoming elections based on performance assessments

The group praised Tinubu’s economic reforms, citing improvements in Nigeria’s fiscal health and inflation control

The advocacy group urges voters to support continuity in governance for sustainable national progress

Abuja, FCT - An advocacy group, Niger Without Borders, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, alongside Niger state governor Mohammed Umar Bago and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for re-election.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, May 5.

Advocacy group backs Tinubu, Bago, Sani Musa for 2027 elections. Photo credit: Niger Without Borders

Source: UGC

The group said its decision followed an assessment of performance and policy direction at both federal and state levels.

Tinubu's endorsement based on “measurable outcomes”

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Hussaini Abubakar said the endorsements were grounded in “evidence-based” evaluations of governance outcomes.

“After a careful and evidence-based assessment of governance at the federal and subnational levels, Niger Without Borders hereby endorses the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for a second term, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for a third term in 2027,” he said.

Group hails Tinubu’s reforms

The group pointed to economic reforms under Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange unification, saying the policies were beginning to show results despite initial hardship.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s fiscal deficit had narrowed, growth projections were improving, and inflationary pressures were easing. It also cited stronger external reserves and rising government revenues as signs of progress.

“These gains did not come without sacrifice, but they have placed Nigeria on a path that is sustainable,” Abubakar said, warning that reversing the policies could derail progress.

Group explains support for Bago

On Governor Bago, popularly known as the “Farmer Governor,” the group highlighted his push to transform agriculture in Niger state.

It said investments in mechanised farming, irrigation and rural infrastructure were shifting the state from subsistence farming to agribusiness, positioning it as a potential food production hub.

“What we are witnessing is a shift from subsistence agriculture to agribusiness. This matters not just for Niger State, but for Nigeria’s food security,” the group said.

Senator Musa’s legislative role commended

The group also praised Senator Sani Musa, saying he had gone beyond routine representation by sponsoring bills on employment, infrastructure protection and institutional reforms, while playing active roles in key committees.

Framing Nigeria’s current phase as one of consolidation, Niger Without Borders urged voters to prioritise continuity.

“Nations do not progress by constantly restarting their policies. They progress by sustaining and refining them,” the statement said.

The group called on Nigerians, particularly stakeholders in Niger state, to focus on long-term national interest as the 2027 elections approach.

Group urges Nigerians to sustain ongoing reforms. Photo credit: Niger Without Borders

Source: UGC

Yahaya Bello backs Leke Abejide

In a related development, former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has publicly backed Leke Abejide for a third term in the House of Representatives, arguing that experienced lawmakers are better positioned to attract projects and influence national decisions.

Bello made the appeal on Sunday, April 19, in Abuja during the 50th birthday celebration of Abejide’s wife, Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, which also coincided with the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

The event drew political figures and stakeholders from Kogi state, prompting Bello to use the occasion to send a clear political message ahead of the 2027general elections.

Source: Legit.ng