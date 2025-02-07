Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has officially dismissed all political appointees in his administration

The announcement came on Friday, February 7, during a valedictory session at the executive council chambers, Government House

The session was attended by special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and personal assistants

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has dissolved all political appointees serving in his government.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Sule announced this on Friday, February 7, at the executive council chambers, Government House, during a valedictory session with the special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and personal assistants.

Blueprint Newspaper also noted the development.

He thanked them for all the services and contributions they made in the cause of their appointments to the development of the state and assured them that some may still be re-appointed in other capacities.

Nasarawa governor swears in new secretary, others

In the same vein, Governor Sule swore in a new secretary to the state government, Barrister Labaran Magaji, who is the immediate past commissioner and attorney-general of the state.

Others who were inaugurated were the sole administrator of Udege development area of Nasarawa local government; chairman and board members of the college of education Akwanga.

Sule charged the new appointees to work hard in assisting his administration to succeed.

Furthermore, the governor revealed that he has sent a list of 16 commissionership nominees to the state house of assembly for screening.

Sule dissolves cabinet

It would be recalled that in January, Sule announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

Sule also sacked the secretary to the state government (SSG), Muhammad Ubandona-Aliyu.

The Nasarawa governor did not state the reason for the dissolution but it comes just three days after he suspended the chairman and board members of the Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission due to alleged unauthorised recruitment of over 1,000 teachers.

The governor’s latest decisions can be seen as a strategic move to reorganise his administration and address pressing issues in the state.

Nasarawa governor implements new wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sule confirmed that his administration is already paying N70,500 as the new national minimum wage to civil servants in the northcentral state.

The Nasarawa No.1 citizen dismissed claims that his administration has failed to implement the new wage, emphasising that the N70,500 payment is already being carried out.

The governor, however, said that workers went on strike over the consequential adjustment that followed the implementation of the new minimum wage.

