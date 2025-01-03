Nasarawa governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved the state's executive council (SEC)

The governor appreciated the outgone commissioners for the services rendered and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavours

In the same vein, the secretary to the government of Nasarawa state was fired and was directed to hand over to the permanent secretary, cabinet affairs and special services

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, on Friday, January 3, announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Sule also sacked the secretary to the state government (SSG), Muhammad Ubandona-Aliyu.

Nasarawa governor restrategises

Channels Television also noted the update from the prominent northcentral state.

This decision was revealed by the governor at a special emergency executive meeting.

The Nasarawa governor did not state the reason for the dissolution.

Jubilation in Nasarawa

There are reports of wide celebrations in some quarters following the removal of the SSG, whom some claim is the reason behind alleged setbacks to Governor Sule’s administration since its inception in 2019.

The removed SSG is expected to hand over to the permanent secretary (PS), cabinet affairs and special services.

Nasarawa governor implements new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sule confirmed that his administration is already paying N70,500 as the new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

The Nasarawa No.1 citizen dismissed claims that his administration has failed to implement the new wage, emphasising that the N70,500 payment is already being carried out.

