BREAKING: Nasarawa Governor Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Top Govt Official
- Nasarawa governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved the state's executive council (SEC)
- The governor appreciated the outgone commissioners for the services rendered and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavours
- In the same vein, the secretary to the government of Nasarawa state was fired and was directed to hand over to the permanent secretary, cabinet affairs and special services
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.
Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, on Friday, January 3, announced the dissolution of his cabinet.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Sule also sacked the secretary to the state government (SSG), Muhammad Ubandona-Aliyu.
Nasarawa governor restrategises
Channels Television also noted the update from the prominent northcentral state.
This decision was revealed by the governor at a special emergency executive meeting.
The Nasarawa governor did not state the reason for the dissolution.
Jubilation in Nasarawa
There are reports of wide celebrations in some quarters following the removal of the SSG, whom some claim is the reason behind alleged setbacks to Governor Sule’s administration since its inception in 2019.
The removed SSG is expected to hand over to the permanent secretary (PS), cabinet affairs and special services.
Nasarawa governor implements new minimum wage
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sule confirmed that his administration is already paying N70,500 as the new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.
The Nasarawa No.1 citizen dismissed claims that his administration has failed to implement the new wage, emphasising that the N70,500 payment is already being carried out.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.