Lafia, Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has confirmed that his administration is already paying N70,500 as the new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Governor Sule made the confirmation during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday night, December 4, monitored by Legit.ng.

The Nasarawa No.1 citizen dismissed claims that his administration has failed to implement the new wage, emphasising that the N70,500 payment is already being carried out.

The governor, however, said that workers went on strike over the consequential adjustment that followed the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Pointing out that Nasarawa does not have the resources to almost double the salary of a worker already earning above N70,500 in the name of consequential adjustment.

He explained:

“Nasarawa state has already implemented the new minimum wage. We agreed on N70, 500. The challenge we are having with labour in Nasarawa State is not about the minimum but about the consequential adjustment.

“They are referring to other people who are earning more than N70,000. How much should be increment? For instance, somebody who is earning N30,000 as minimum wage today is getting N70,500. That is an increment of 40, 500. Some of the people that are earning probably far more than that are also expecting some percentage over 100 percent. For example, somebody earning N800,000 is expecting us to pay at least another N800,000. That is the part we said we can not do that. Nasarawa state does not have the resources to pay."

Minimum wage: Labour says no strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the non-implementation of the new minimum wage by some states, Festus Osifo, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the organised labour will not strike.

According to the labour leader, embarking on strike would be unfair to states that have shown genuine commitment to paying the N70,000 approved by the federal government for the least-paid worker.

