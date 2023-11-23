The Nasarawa State PDP Governorship Campaign Council has denied the assertion that Labaran Maku, its director-general, and Mike Omeri, its publicity director, joined Governor Abdullahi Sule in visiting the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng revealed that the alleged purpose of the visit was to commemorate Governor Abdullahi Sule's triumph at the Court of Appeal, overturning the Election Petition Tribunal's decision that had initially removed him from office.

On Friday, November 23, the appellate court overturned the verdict of the Nasarawa election tribunal. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

"We would like to categorically refute and debunk the mischievous media report as a baseless claim, as our Director General and the Director Media and Publicity have not participated in any such event, nor have they engaged in activities that align with the misleading narrative propagated by the Punch.

"Let us restate here that we remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring the electoral mandate of our Governorship candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu as earlier announced by the PDP State Chairman, Mr. Francis Emokela Orogu that the party will seek redress against the erroneous judgment of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court."

Nasarawa PDP campaign council frowns against fake news

The PDP campaign council urged the public and media entities to be cautious and verify information before spreading it.

They emphasise that misinformation can jeopardise the democratic process and lead to serious repercussions for individuals and the political party.

The PDP campaign council said:

"From the foregoing, we demand the Punch Newspaper to immediately retract the false report and tender an unreserved apology or they should be prepared to meet us in court.

"Our campaign remains focused on the principles of fairness, justice, and the well-being of the people of Nasarawa. We call on all stakeholders, including the media, to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy in reporting."

