A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) spoke out after another student emerged as the best graduating student in her department

The fresh graduate mentioned her CGPA in the viral post and said that the student who has the same grade won the award

She celebrated the individual who emerged as the best graduating student and sought clarity on how the selection for the award was made

A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) took to social media to ask a critical question after another student who has the same CGPA as hers emerged as the best graduating student in her faculty.

At the beginning of her post, she explained that she is happy that a student achieved a first class and has a very high CGPA, which is on the same level as hers.

DELSU graduate speaks after missing best graduating student award. Photo Source: Tiktok/lady_m081

Source: TikTok

DELSU graduate shares her CGPA

While she is grateful for having a high CGPA, she explained that she is confused as to how someone who has the same CGPA as hers was given an award and recognised as the best graduating student in the faculty.

@lady_m081 wrote on her TikTok page:

"I’m Ahmed-Zika Mistura Emoshoke, and I graduated from Delta State University with a CGPA of 4.75 from the Faculty of Science. I’m genuinely proud of that. Maintaining a first-class from start to finish wasn’t easy, and I don’t take it for granted at all."

"But I’m a bit confused about something."

"The Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Science was announced, and from what I understand, the CGPA is the same as mine - 4.75. First of all, congratulations to the person who was recognized, because that kind of result takes serious work 👏🏽."

DELSU graduate asks why student with same CGPA got best student award. Photo Source: Tiktok/lady_m081

Source: TikTok

@lady_m081 continued in the post, seeking clarity on how a person who has the same CGPA as hers emerged as the best graduating student, as she wants to understand the criteria considered.

She continued:

"I’d really like to understand the criteria that was used in selecting the award recipient. If there were other factors considered beyond CGPA, I think it would help to have that clarity."

"This isn’t me trying to discredit anyone or cause issues. I just believe that when it comes to academic recognition, transparency matters, especially for students who have put in years of effort."

"Regardless, I’m still proud of myself and my journey. From 100 level to 500 level, showing up, staying consistent, and finishing strong with a 4.75 CGPA… that’s something nobody can take from me."

"I just hope for a bit more clarity on how decisions like this are made."

"- Ahmed-Zika Mistura Emoshoke."

The hashtag read:

"Please read below, I feel cheated."

Legit.ng has sent an email to the university, but has not received a response at the time of writing this report.

In the description of her TikTok video, she added a hashtag that suggests that she feels cheated as a result of the incident.

Reactions as DELSU graduate seek clarity

Legit wig vendor in Abuja noted:

"I think since it was a tie, they used the decimals."

MediLuxe wrote:

"During my sisters time, they were two that made same CGPA of 4.71, they both received the award of BGS."

LOLA BABY added:

"Hi stranger,first of all congratulations..I am not hear to lecture you about how you feel ,it’s totally fine but have you thought about the scores?since the Cgpa is a tie ,the next criteria they might check is the actual scores ..If the person has 90 A and you had 80 A ..it’s not suppose to matter but since you all have a tie..That might matter .Please look at the bright side.You are a winner."

MR AYO shared:

"I understand how you feel. From my understanding, since both of you had the same CGPA, the next step was to compare your performance in specific courses checking who had higher grades in those courses. I believe that was the method used. If it wasn’t done that way, then perhaps another criterion was applied. However, given that you both had the same CGPA, you were both supposed to be honored with BGS."

omofagite added:

"In character and in learning. If they feel you don’t show good enough character in your journey, it’ll go to the next person with high grades. Seen it happen before. I dunno if this applies in med school as I’m a med student. But that’s what I know."

Kaka said:

"If it is a tie they look at individual scores in the courses lets say A is 70 and u got 75 in some courses the other person got 83 he/she will be put above u."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who once worked as a cement carrier has gone viral online because of his success story.

His name is Agbalaya Jubril. He said he used to work as a welding apprentice before, but later started carrying cement to raise money for school fees because life was hard.

UNILAG graduate breaks 44-year academic record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who studied at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) broke a 44-year-old record in his department.

His name is Oluwasegun Ilesanmi. He finished with a first-class degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management. He also had the highest CGPA ever in his department, 4.87 out of 5.00.

Source: Legit.ng