Governor Abdullahi Sule has noted that the World Bank loan disbursed to Nasarawa State and others is intended solely for infrastructural projects and is not meant for direct financial aid

In a viral interview, the governor disclosed that the federal government allocated N573 billion to state governors in recent months and Nasarawa State received N13.6 billion

His clarification came on the heels of the ongoing nationwide protests declared by some groups in Nigeria in response to economic hardship occasioned by Bola Tinubu's reform policies

Amid the ongoing nationwide protest, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday, August 8, said the World Bank loan received by states is meant for infrastructural projects and not to cushion the effects of hardship faced by Nigerians.

Governor Sule speaks on the N573 Billion World Bank loan for Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Source: Facebook

Over the past nine months, the Federal Government disbursed N573 billion to state governors to fight poverty in their domain.

Many Nigerians, including human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, had challenged states and the FCT to explain how they spent the money they received.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the governor explained that states received the money in batches with the latest being received in June.

“The money is tied to certain projects. It is almost like a regimented loan from the World Bank. The money is not for rice, it is not for palliatives, it is not for anything in that line,” he said.

“That money came from the World Bank and that was the second disbursement which came I November last year. The account amount was credited to the account of every other state, sometimes around January.”

The governor explained that during the second tranche received by states, Nasarawa received N13.6 billion, representing over 10 per cent of the amount.

When asked about the percent given for the repayment, the governor said:

“The World Bank is actually doing it at no interest.”

“The reason is because it was coming to support states because of the Covid. It actually started around the year 2020.”

Nigerians react to Governor Sule's statement on World Bank loan

Legit.ng captured some reactions from the comment section on X;

@HariKay1987 tweeted:

"It's for pocketing lol."

@DeBoss08 tweeted:

"What is then the essence of taking the loan, for sharing as usual?"

@eddy4showw tweeted:

"If Dem never perf one politician the rest no go get sense."

@OlaniyiOyeyemi tweeted:

"But good for looting."

@NityNews tweeted:

"Sim just Carry him own dey give lawyers."

@AllstoriesWatch tweeted:

"Am tired of the people leading us as governors."

N573 billion fund/loan: Video surfaces online

Watch the video below as Governor Sule makes clarification on the World Bank loan;

