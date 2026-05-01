A Nigerian lady cried out on social media after finding an unexpected item on her partner's bed during a visit

According to the lady, she found the item while trying to make the bed and became worried and curious about how it got there

Mixed reactions followed the video as social media users shared their various opinions on the situation

A Nigerian lady expressed concern online after coming across an unfamiliar object on her boyfriend’s bed while she was at his house.

The incident left her troubled and eager to understand how the item ended up there.

Lady cries out after finding nose ring on boyfriend's bed. Photo credit: @weightlossbynife/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays item on boyfriend's bed

Identified as @weightlossbynife1 on TikTok, the lady uploaded footage that displayed the object lying on the bed.

She explained that she had noticed it when she was tidying the bedding.

The worried lady made it clear that the item was a piece of jewellery designed for the nose, but she pointed out that she had never had her nose pierced.

She added in her caption that her only body piercing was on one of her ears.

The presence of the jewellery raised doubts for her because it did not belong to her, and she could not immediately explain its source.

In her words:

"Saw this nose ring on my man's bed while trying to lay the bed. I didn't pierce my nose guys. I only have one ear piercing."

Lady finds nose ring on her boyfriend's bed. Photo credit: @weightlossbynife/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady displays item on boyfriend's bed

After the footage was shared on TikTok, it drew lots of responses from people online.

Viewers commented on the post and put forward different interpretations of what might have happened.

Some expressed sympathy towards her, while others speculated about possible explanations for how the jewellery appeared on the bed.

@Thick_Esther said:

"He borrowed it to remove his phone sim, dont overthink sis."

@JEWELRY VENDOR IN IKOTUN/WARRI said:

"Pls help me put inside toilet roll and keep it safe inside the drawer beside the bed. Thank you."

@her_queen_mega commented:

"He said I was the one that brought it so I can look for what to fight about."

@Onlyonemommytife said:

"That is mine no vex. Abeg help me keep am I go come back and collect it."

@Oluwatoyin said:

"He use am commot sim card and forget to return it to the owner."

@Marie commented:

"Don’t be too quick to judge maybe he Dey use am commot sim."

@Purity said:

"Naso I see one for my guy house he say he follow he shirt come from he friend house."

@𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐰𝐩𝐚𝐰 said:

"Abeg no vex na wen I con do home delivery i forget, let's meet tomorrow

@Ella said:

"My gold nose ring, keep am where I go see am when I come next time."

@KEXTERPANACEA added:

"Feels like my babe too smart cos I never caught anything in his house but my things intact and I no trust am."

@oyindamola added:

"Maybe he's using it to change Sim card on his phone,you know he will need a sharp thing to remove it."

See the post below:

Lady shares her experience with ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who recently summoned the courage to call her ex-boyfriend on phone lamented over his response.

According to the heartbroken lady, she has been unable to move on since their relationship ended because she deeply loves him.

Source: Legit.ng