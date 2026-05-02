NLC Lagos State chapter had demanded a ₦225,000 minimum wage for workers during the 2026 May Day celebration in Lagos

NLC Chairman, Mrs Funmilayo Sessi, had urged the state government to urgently review salaries due to rising cost of living and economic hardship

Lagos State government officials, including Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had acknowledged labour concerns during the May Day discussions on workers’ welfare and wage review

Lagos state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, has called on the state government to adopt a new minimum wage of ₦225,000 for workers in the state.

The demand was made during the 2026 May Day celebration held at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos, where labour leaders and government officials gathered to mark Workers’ Day.

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NLC pushes for improved workers’ welfare

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NLC in Lagos state, Mrs Funmilayo Sessi, urged the government to take urgent steps to address the rising cost of living and improve workers’ welfare through a revised wage structure.

The labour leader maintained that the current economic realities had made a review of salaries unavoidable, insisting that workers deserve better compensation in line with prevailing conditions.

Government officials acknowledge labour concerns

The Lagos State government was represented at the ceremony by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, alongside other senior officials including the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, and the Secretary to the State Government, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

Officials at the event listened to the demands of labour representatives as discussions around wage expectations and public sector welfare featured prominently during the celebration.

Labour leaders stressed the need for continued engagement with the government to reach an agreement on a realistic and sustainable minimum wage structure for workers in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The May Day rally brought together civil servants, union leaders, and government representatives, with renewed calls for improved working conditions dominating the discussions.

Minimum wage: Sanwo-Olu approves 50k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved a N50,000 wage for civil servants in the state.

Just In: NLC Demands New Minimum Wage from Lagos Government

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Legit.ng reports that Sanwo-Olu's administration started paying wage awards of N35,000 to workers in the state since January, 2025. Sanwo-Olu said the latest award would apply for May as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living.

The deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Sanwo-Olu, announced the award on Friday, May 1, 2026, during the International Workers’ Day celebration held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Nigerian governor approves minimum wage for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Gombe state governor approved full implementation of the national minimum wage for local government workers across the state.

The Head of the State Civil Service confirmed that outstanding arrears had been cleared across councils, education authorities, and health workers. He stated that the implementation was expected to improve morale and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level.

Source: Legit.ng