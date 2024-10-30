Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, has said the 19 northern governors were not against President Bola Tinubu

Sule maintained that it would not make any sense for the north that worked effortlessly to ensure that President Tinubu emerged victorious would now turn against him

However, the Nasarawa state governor maintained that the governors were rejecting the VAT bill because it wouldn't be fair to the region

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has categorically denied rumours that the northern region of Nigeria is opposed to President Bola Tinubu's administration. The controversy started when the Northern Governors' Forum rejected the proposed Tax Reform Bill sent to the National Assembly.

However, in an interview on Channels TV, Governor Sule clarified that the north's opposition to the bill stems from its unfairness to the region, not from any dislike towards President Tinubu.

In fact, Governor Sule emphasized that the north played a significant role in President Tinubu's election victory in 2023, and it wouldn't make sense for them to turn against him now. He explained that the 19 northern states generate relatively little value-added tax (VAT) and would be disproportionately affected by the proposed bill.

Governor Sule emphasised fairness in VAT sharing

The governor stressed that fairness is the primary concern for the North and some Southern states that would be impacted. He advocated for a more balanced distribution of VAT, ensuring that all regions benefit equitably.

Governor Sule also shared his vision for Nigeria's economic growth, emphasizing the importance of a robust manufacturing sector over-reliance on VAT. He believes that overtaxing people is not the way to drive growth, instead, the focus should be on manufacturing and production.

His statement reads in part:

“What we said clearly is that we want fairness in the distribution of the VAT. We believe if we go the way it is, it is going to be unfair. I told you that it is going to be unfair to even some other states in the south.”

