Former House of Representatives member, Hon. Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits

The former lawmaker was whisked to an unknown destination and his police orderly was killed in the attack that occurred between Nunku in Nasarawa state and Gwantu in Kaduna state

The Nasarawa state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the unfortunate incident

The former lawmaker was reportedly abducted on Monday evening, December 2, by suspected bandits while traveling to Jos.

Vanguard reported that the attack, took place between Nunku in Akwanga local government area, Nasarawa state, and Gwantu in Sanga local government Area, Kaduna state.

How bandits killed the lawmaker's police orderly

In a gun battle, the assailants fatally shot the police orderly assigned to Dr. Kigbu, who attempted to resist the abduction.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bandits fired sporadically, causing panic among motorists in the area.

Locals confirm attack

Confirming the incident, local villagers said the location has been a hotspot for criminal activities over the years.

As of the time of filling this report, the Nasarawa state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the attack.

Benue, Anambra attacks: Peter Obi decries rising insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi raised an alarm over rising insecurity in Nigeria while reacting to recent terrorist attacks.

On Thursday, Obi warned that the rising insecurity, coupled with economic challenges, is putting Nigeria at risk, urging the government led by President Tinubu to act before the country is irreparably damaged.

Following the kidnapping of three employees from Innoson’s showroom in Anambra and the killing of 30 residents in Benue state, Obi called for enhanced security measures and immediate rescue efforts.

