Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has lamented the mobilisation of the Almajiri in the recent hunger protest in the country

The governor, in an interview on Tuesday, August 8, stressed that the northern people were abusing the concept of the Almajiri

Governor Sule also decried how the people in the northern region have misunderstood the position of Islam in marrying more than one wife, leading to a lack of birth control

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has disclosed that the majority of the protesters in his state are Almajiri, who did not even understand what they were protesting against or for.

The governor made the revelation on Thursday, August 8, while speaking on Channels TV's Politics Today, a programme monitored by Legit.ng. He added that a misconception about the concept of Almajiri in northern Nigeria needed to be clarified.

Governor Sule says Almajiri dominated protesters' population in Nasarawa Photo Credit: @RealSlimRichie, @Harmless12345

Source: Twitter

According to Governor Sule, Almajiri is a student of Islamic knowledge, but many of the northern people have abused the concept by giving birth to a number of children they could not raise and sending them to Imams who could not also feed themselves in the name of getting Islamic knowledge.

"How to solve Almajiri's problem": Governor Sule

He went further to explain that the first step to solving the problem is to start educating the people on the importance of birth control, lamenting how many people who could not manage one wife financially would marry two to three women.

The governor stressed that the recent hunger protests in the north are a wake-up call to all the governors, noting that it was time for them to sit and tell each other the truth.

According to Governor Sule, the North can't continue to blame others for its challenges while birth control continues to increase and death control is not at the same pace.

See a clip of his interview here:

Tinubu speaks on protesters raising Russian flags

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has threatened to take necessary actions against any foreign country sponsoring Nigeria's hunger protest.

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, who spoke on behalf of the president, maintained that Nigeria is a sovereign state and would not tolerate any external influence.

The federal government's comment came after some protesting Nigerians raised Russian flags in some parts of northern Nigeria during protests.

