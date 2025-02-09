Despite the Bola Tinubu administration being less than two years into office, the political landscape is already shifting toward the 2027 presidential election

Nigerian politicians have begun the familiar process of coalition-building and realignments, with a clear focus on unseating President Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that what makes this development particularly intriguing is the involvement of key political figures, some of whom were once close allies of the president

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the realignment of forces to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power appears to be on the upswing.

In a report published by the Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, February 8, Adebayo Adewole, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, said Nigerians need a renewed mindset and not new political parties to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC through the ballot in 2027.

He argued that a new party without a new mindset would not yield a better end but insisted that a new mindset would bring about lots of progress for the people of Nigeria.

His words:

“Let us just understand that political parties are organisations used to canvass and aggregate political opinion, political interest and political activism, and then we use it to canvass solutions to societal problems, and if they give us power we demonstrate it. But, it is not a mechanism to escape the responsibilities of orderly conduct of politics.”

In the same vein, Salihu Lukman, a former vice-chairman of the APC in the north-west, advised key political figures in the country to abandon their presidential aspirations ahead of 2027 and instead provide leadership for a proposed new political party.

Lukman directly urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party chieftain Peter Obi, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and ex-Kaduna governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to prioritise party-building over personal ambitions.

Furthermore, he advised former APC members and those believed to be opposition figures, including Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Aminu Tambuwal.

The former director-general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) also criticised the political class, stating that many opposition and displaced politicians lacked the credentials to emerge as better leaders.

2027: Atiku meets APC bigwig in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku paid a visit to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (widely known as Binani), the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2023 Adamawa state election.

Atiku's visit ignited fresh political speculations ahead of the 2027 general elections. The former vice-president's visit comes amid renewed efforts by key opposition figures to form a coalition aimed at unseating the ruling APC.

