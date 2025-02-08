Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has expressed gratitude for the commissioning of the remodelled Ruggar Wauru Juma’at Mosque

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state has announced the commissioning of a remodelled Ruggar Wauru Juma’at Mosque, stating that the move reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the development of Islamic religion in the state.

The governor disclosed the development in a tweet on Saturday morning, February 8, and further disclosed that his government planned to enhance its Ramadan Feeding Programme as well as improve the quality of food.

Governor Aliyu further emphasized that his administration would expand the Ramadan Feeding Programme centres in the state. He added that it was to ensure the vulnerable individuals in the state benefitted.

Muslims are expected to begin the 2024 Ramadan on Friday, February 28 or Saturday, March 1. This is as the Sultan of Sokoto announced the commencement of Sha'aban on Friday, January 31. Thus, Sha'aban, which is the month before Ramadan in the Islamic calendar, could either be 29 or 30 and Ramadan would follow.

According to Aliyu, the state government has also embarked on the renovation of mosques and Islamiyya schools, adding that several others are also under construction.

Sokoto governor to pay Imam, Muazzins

Governor Aliyu also disclosed government support for religious leaders as he announced the introduction of monthly allowances for Imams and Muazzins (those who do the call to prayers). He added that 90 Juma’at Mosques have been allocated maintenance funds.

He revealed that the state's Hisbah Board has been revitalised and expressed confidence that the board is making significant progress in addressing social issues.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Sultanate Council and the people of the state in general for their unwavering support. He expressed the commitment of his administration to uphold the values and improve the people's lives.

His tweet reads in part:

"To support our religious leaders, we have introduced monthly allowances for Imams and Muazzins and allocated maintenance funds for 90 Juma’at Mosques. Our revitalized Hisbah Board is also making significant progress in addressing social issues."

