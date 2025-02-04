PDP's Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, paid a visit to Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi over the death of his mother Maryam Namadi-Umar and son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi

Legit.ng recalls that the governor’s mother died on December 25, 2024, coinciding with his official trip to China

Namadi’s son died 24 hours later following a car accident that occurred when he was returning from Kafin Hausa to Dutse with his friends

Dutse, Jigawa state - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi.

Atiku's visit on Tuesday, February 4, to the top All Progressives Congress (APC) governor was to condole him over the recent double deaths of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

Atiku prayed that Allah expands the deceased's grave and shine His light on their faces.

The presidential hopeful wrote in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account with an accompanying video:

"Today, I paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi, over the recent loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi-Umar, and dear son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi. I pray that Allah expands her grave and shines His light on her face in the Last Day. Ameen."

It would be recalled that Governor Namadi announced on Thursday, December 26, 2024, the death of his son, Abdulwahab Umar-Namadi, a day after the death of his mother.

Governor Namadi had on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, announced the death of his mother, Maryam Namadi-Umar, after a brief illness.

She was buried on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at Kafin-Hausa local government area (LGA) of Jigawa state.

The governor’s son, Abdulwahab, passed away in an accident on his way to the Kafin-Hausa local government on a condolence visit over the death of his grandmother.

The vehicle he was driving in had a head-on collision with a Volkswagen Golf car. One other person reportedly died in the accident.

Atiku visits Buhari in Daura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina state.

Atiku was accompanied by former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, a former national secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Tsauri, and some party supporters.

Atiku also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Sade, father to the managing director (MD) of the NNPC Trading Limited, Lawal Dade.

