Astronomers have projected that Eid Al-Adha 2026 would likely begin on May 27 based on lunar calculations

Experts said the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is expected to become visible on May 17

The projections placed Arafat Day on May 26 ahead of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Fresh astronomical projections have revealed the likely dates for Eid Al-Adha 2026, one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

Experts say the festival is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, pending official moon sighting confirmation.

Worshippers gathered for Eid prayers as UAE prepared for extended holiday celebrations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The prediction was announced by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

According to him, calculations indicate that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah will likely be born on Sunday, May 17.

Dhu Al-Hijjah moon sighting projections

According to Gulf News, Al Jarwan explained that the moon is expected to appear at 12:01am UAE time on May 17. Astronomers also forecast that the crescent will remain visible for nearly an hour after sunset, with an altitude estimated at about 10 degrees above the horizon.

These conditions are considered favourable for moon sighting in several locations.

The official date of Eid al-Adha 2026 depends on the crescent moon sightingPhoto: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Based on the calculations, Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

This timeline places Arafat Day on Tuesday, May 26, while Eid Al-Adha celebrations are projected to begin the following day.

Eid Al-Adha significance for Muslims worldwide

Eid Al-Adha, widely known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is regarded as one of the holiest occasions in Islam. The celebration commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

The festival also marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims gather each year for religious rites and prayers.

Islamic holidays are determined by the lunar calendar, meaning final confirmation of Eid dates depends on the official sighting of the crescent moon by religious authorities.

Astronomers noted that while scientific calculations provide strong guidance, the official announcement will still be made closer to the period.

Eid Al-Adha 2026: How UAE residents could get a 9-day holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng explained that as the biggest festival in the Islamic world is upon us, luckily and coincidentally, many Muslims in the United Arab Emirates and around the globe will enjoy probably the longest holiday off work during this time.

Eid Al-Adha, combined with Arafah Day and surrounding weekends, is expected to offer residents an extended break that stands out on the 2026 calendar.

Source: Legit.ng