Ibadan, Oyo state – Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, visited Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan on Wednesday, February 5.

The visit was to express condolences following the death of Makinde's elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on Friday, January 24, at the age of 65.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, among other top Nigerian politicians, visited Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

This was revealed in a statement shared via X, on Wednesday, February 5.

Wike and Ortom arrived at Makinde's residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, accompanied by other dignitaries.

Further details of the visit are expected to be released later...

Source: Legit.ng