A fire erupted at the Shakkotu filling station in Dutse, Jigawa, on January 30 after a fuel tanker exploded during offloading, causing widespread panic and significant damage to the station and nearby properties

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion and a large fire, but at the time of reporting, authorities could not confirm the number of casualties or injuries

The Jigawa State Police quickly secured the scene and are investigating the incident, but efforts to reach the filling station's manager for comment have been unsuccessful

Dutse, Jigawa state - A fire broke out at a filling station in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state, on Thursday evening, January 30, following the explosion of a fuel tanker during offloading.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the Shakkotu filling station along Kiyawa Road, Dutse. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported hearing a loud explosion that was followed by a large fire.

Fear in Jigawa after a tanker offloading fuel exploded. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

However, the scene quickly turned chaotic as people fled the area in panic.

At the time of filing this report, Legit.ng could not ascertain the number of deaths and people who were injured by this unfortunate incident.

Eyewitness recounts unfortunate event

Baba Nura, an eyewitness, shared his experience with our correspondent:

“I was nearby when I heard a loud explosion. I rushed to the scene and saw that the fuel tanker had burst and the fire surrounded almost everywhere in the filling station.”

The explosion caused significant damage to both the filling station and several surrounding properties, Vanguard reported.

Police react to unfortunate incident

The Jigawa state Police Command confirmed the fire outbreak. Police spokesperson SP Shi’isu Adam provided details of the response:

“We received a report of the fire outbreak at about 8 p.m. Immediately, we cordoned off the area and set up barricades to secure the scene.

“We rushed to the scene with the fire service personnel. So far, there are no reports of fatalities, but our officers remain at the site, and further details will be provided later,” Adam added.

Efforts to contact the manager of the Jigawa filling station for a statement on the incident were unsuccessful.

Despite repeated visits and phone attempts, the manager was unavailable, and staff at the station refused to comment, The Punch reported.

They indicated that they had received instructions from their superiors not to discuss the matter.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion and assess the full extent of the damage.

Another explosion in Niger

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Niger state in north central has experienced another fuel tanker explosion at its Kusogbogi in Agaie Local Government Area (LGA).

According to reports, the incident happened at the boundary between the Agaie and Lapai LGAs of the state. Sources who witnessed the incident disclosed that the incident happened around 6 am on Tuesday, January 28, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

Mallam Mahmud Abubakar, a resident in the Lapai area of the state, disclosed that the tanker fell and caught fire in its attempt to overtake another truck.

