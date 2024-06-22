Many Nigerians are wondering what Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is planning as he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari

Amid talks of an alleged merger with Peter Obi of teh Labour Party, a video of Atiku, PDP bigwigs arriving at Buhari's residence in Daura has gone viral and got many talking

Atiku's visit to Buhari's abode in Katsina comes days after he visited former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and ex-Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar in Niger state

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina state.

Atiku and former President Buhari. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Atiku, Tambuwal, PDP leaders visit Buhari

Atiku was with the former President in a viral video seen by Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, June 22.

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a member of PDP digital media to Atiku Abubakar's organization, confirmed the development via a post shared on his accompanied by a video.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past governor of Sokoto state, alongside other PDP stakeholders accompanied Atiku on his visit.

The former Vice President also paid a similar visit to former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda and Gen. Abdulsalam, at their residences in Niger state on Wednesday, June 19.

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi tweeted:

"HE. Atiku Abubakar & Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at Daura for Baba Buhari today!

"Tinubu are you watching?"

Video of Atiku, Buhari's meeting surface online

Watch the video a Atku meets Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state;

