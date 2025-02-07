Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and metro.

Zaria, Kaduna state - Alhaji Bala AlbaBello, the chairman and founder of AlbaBello Trading Company in Nigeria, is dead.

AlbaBello died on Monday, February 3, at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, following a brief illness.

As reported by Daily Trust on Friday, February 7, 2025, the late business mogul is survived by four wives, 28 children, and numerous grandchildren.

Born Abdulkadir Abdulwahab in Karaye local government area (LGA) of Kano state, AlbaBello coined his business name from the initials of his name (Alhaji Bala) and that of his brother (Bello). He had been based in Zaria for over 45 years, where he was actively engaged in trading building materials and food items.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was conducted on Tuesday morning, February 4, at his residence in Zaria, Kaduna state. The event was attended by thousands of mourners, including the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammad Mahraz, representatives of the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, business associates, friends and dignitaries from within and outside Zaria.

Bala AlbaBello's death: Family speaks

Receiving the mourners on behalf of the family, Alhaji Hassan Abdulwahab, managing director (MD) of AlbaBello Trading Company, expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support and condolences from the public.

Alhaji Hassan thanked them for their prayers and solidarity during this difficult time.

Kano industrialist, Essam Makarem, dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Essam Fayez Makarem, a philanthropist and founder of Moukarim Metalwood Factory Limited, Kano state.

A former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, disclosed the update via a social media post.

