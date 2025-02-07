Emir of Zazzau, Others Mourn as Prominent Kano-born Business Mogul Dies
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and metro.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Zaria, Kaduna state - Alhaji Bala AlbaBello, the chairman and founder of AlbaBello Trading Company in Nigeria, is dead.
AlbaBello died on Monday, February 3, at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, following a brief illness.
As reported by Daily Trust on Friday, February 7, 2025, the late business mogul is survived by four wives, 28 children, and numerous grandchildren.
Born Abdulkadir Abdulwahab in Karaye local government area (LGA) of Kano state, AlbaBello coined his business name from the initials of his name (Alhaji Bala) and that of his brother (Bello). He had been based in Zaria for over 45 years, where he was actively engaged in trading building materials and food items.
The funeral prayer for the deceased was conducted on Tuesday morning, February 4, at his residence in Zaria, Kaduna state. The event was attended by thousands of mourners, including the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammad Mahraz, representatives of the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, business associates, friends and dignitaries from within and outside Zaria.
Bala AlbaBello's death: Family speaks
Receiving the mourners on behalf of the family, Alhaji Hassan Abdulwahab, managing director (MD) of AlbaBello Trading Company, expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support and condolences from the public.
Alhaji Hassan thanked them for their prayers and solidarity during this difficult time.
Kano industrialist, Essam Makarem, dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Essam Fayez Makarem, a philanthropist and founder of Moukarim Metalwood Factory Limited, Kano state.
A former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, disclosed the update via a social media post.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.