A large number of young Nigerians gathered at the Moscow Underground nightclub in Abuja for a job recruitment exercise

The video capturing the massive crowd of applicants circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms

Many social media users expressed concern over the current state of unemployment in the country

An Abuja-based nightclub, Moscow Underground, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout of job seekers during a recent recruitment drive.

The massive crowd of young Nigerians who stormed the venue in Wuse 2 has sparked deep concern about Nigeria's rising unemployment rate.

An unemployment crisis hits hard as a massive crowd storms a popular Abuja club for jobs. Photo credit: @blark_opal/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Massive crowd storms popular Abuja club

In a viral TikTok video shared by @blark_opal, hundreds of applicants were seen packed tightly outside the establishment. The scene was described as chaotic, with many young people seen holding files and pushing to gain entry into the premises.

The creator of the video, who was also at the scene, expressed shock at the massive number of people seeking work at the nightclub.

In her words:

"Jesus, I don't even know that people are jobless in this country. Look at people guys. I met some of my former colleagues in this place. Jesus, I could not even pass in. We have to even write our names, thinking that it is going to be that easy, but we don't even know that we are going to even struggle."

Reactions as Nigerian jobseekers storm nightclub

The footage has since gone viral. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the job seekers' video below:

Onyi said:

"And CEO Moniepoint has 500 vacancies?"

Dannie Da Drummer said:

"This club I enjoy working as an outsourcing consultant there."

Isco_malaga said:

"Money way you go pick from ground if you work here monthly is approximately reach 1m."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady thanks unemployment for her new look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video comparing her appearance as a student and after graduation, contrasting her “suffer-head” school days look with her “unemployed” glow.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng