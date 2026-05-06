The PDP crisis has taken a new turn as the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, issued a threat to banks and landlords in Abuja over the party's matter

In an interview on Wednesday, May 6, the FCT minister warned banks against opening accounts for the faction backed by Governor Seyi Makinde and its caretaker committee

Wike, while speaking on the party's crisis, also warned landlords from allowing the faction to use their facilities, a development that has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has threatened to revoke the permit of any bank that allowed the factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to open an account for the sales of its 2027 presidential nomination and expression of interest form.

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers state, also threatened that any landlord in Abuja who allowed his facility to be used by the factional PDP for the same purpose should expect similar action.

Nyesom Wike warns Abuja banks, landlords against dealing with factional PDP Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The FCT Minister issued the threat while speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, when he was asked to address the rise of the factional caretaker national working committee of the PDP that was installed by the party's Board of Trustees, led by its chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Last week, the Supreme Court nullified the convention that produced a PDP National Working Committee that was backed by Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed of Oyo and Bauchi, as well as Wabara's BoT, granting victory to the faction backed by Wike.

Wike's camp of the PDP has swung into action after the Supreme Court ruling and commenced the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices, including that of the presidency, which was bought by his ally, Sandy Onor.

Nigerians react as Wike threatens banks, landlords

However, the minister's outburst on Wednesday has started generating knocks from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Storiman said the minister just issued an open threat:

"This is an open threat by a serving minister to use state power to block an opposition party from carrying out basic political activities. When public office is used to intimidate banks and private property owners over internal party matters, it raises serious questions about the rule of law and the shrinking space for opposition politics in Nigeria."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike warns banks, landlords against doing business with factional PDP Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Blackmann defended the minister:

"Can anyone open a corporate bank account without CAC? Why should any Bank do that in defiance of the law? Those are what Wike meant. If anyone disobeyed the law! Then he/she/it should be punished."

Akinraph travelled down the history lane:

"I expected that when Wike dares them, they have the nerve to also dare him. Since the days of Chief Tony Anenih and Tom Ikimi, the selling of forms to candidates has become the honey pot in political parties; everyone wants to be in charge."

Adinoyi urged politicians not to fight Wike:

"The wrongest politician to fight is Wike. The man fights you to the last, especially when he is convinced."

You can see the video of the minister on X here:

Analyst speaks on PDP, ADC alliance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led faction of the PDP was described as the major beneficiary of its alliance with the coalition-adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC), considering the fact that it was likely to be kicked out by the Supreme Court.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, asserted while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, adding that the alliance between the two opposition parties was not in the interest of Nigerians but to benefit each other.

Source: Legit.ng