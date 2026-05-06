Saudi Arabia is expected to observe Eid al-Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27, pending official moon sighting confirmation

The Day of Arafah is projected to fall on May 26, with celebrations extending up to four days across the kingdom

Eid al-Adha remained a major religious festival marked by prayers, sacrifice, family gatherings, and charity

After the conclusion of 2026 Ramadan filled with memorable moments for many Muslims worldwide and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, attention has now been turned to Eid al-Adha, the biggest holiday in Islam.

Many residents and visitors in Saudi Arabia are already making plans for the next major break on the Islamic calendar.

The official date of Eid al-Adha 2026 depended on the crescent moon sightingPhoto: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Timeout, a Riyadh-based media outlet, Current projections indicate that Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia will likely begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The exact date, however, depends on the official sighting of the crescent moon by the kingdom’s moon sighting committee, which operates under the Saudi Royal Court.

What are expected dates and the moon sighting process

The moon sighting process remains central to determining the start of Islamic months. A team of astronomers and religious scholars gathers to observe the new crescent moon using both traditional methods and modern equipment.

Once the moon is confirmed, the appropriate day is declared the start of Eid.

For 2026, the Day of Arafah, which precedes Eid al-Adha, is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26. Eid celebrations would then begin the next day and continue for about four days, ending on Saturday, May 30.

With the holiday period aligning closely with the weekend, many people are expected to enjoy an extended break.

Both public and private sector workers are typically granted holidays during this period, making it one of the longest breaks of the year after Eid al-Fitr.

Families across the kingdom prepared for traditional Eid celebrations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What is the significance and traditional celebrations in Saudi

Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar. It marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

Celebrations in Saudi Arabia are marked by prayer, charity and family gatherings. Early in the day, worshippers attend special Eid prayers at mosques and open grounds, often dressed in new or traditional clothing. Homes are decorated, and the atmosphere is generally festive yet reflective.

A key aspect of the celebration is the ritual sacrifice of livestock such as sheep, goats, cows or camels. The meat is divided into portions for family, friends and those in need, reinforcing values of sharing and compassion.

Food plays a central role during the holiday. A popular breakfast dish is kebda, made from liver cooked with spices. Families also prepare a variety of traditional meals throughout the celebration.

While many businesses close for several days, the holiday period still features entertainment, including fireworks displays and family-oriented activities. Despite this, Eid al-Adha is often quieter than other festive periods, as many people choose to spend time at home with loved ones.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Earlier in March, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng