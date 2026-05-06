Nigerian singer Portable left many confused as he spoke about his viral boxing fight with Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the streamer defeated the street pop act in a celebrity boxing bout

The Zazu crooner came forward to address the reason why he had lost, leaving many to share their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has finally opened up about his loss to Carter Efe in their much-talked-about celebrity boxing match.

The bout, which took place last Friday in Lagos, saw Carter Efe emerge as the winner.

Portable finally admits what happened with Carter Efe. Credit: @portablebaeby, @catrterefe

Source: Instagram

His win came with a grand prize of ₦50 million courtesy of socialite E-Money, alongside other perks including a German visa.

Reacting to the outcome, Portable explained during a livestream chat with BBNaija star Whitemoney that the fight was more of a business decision than a defeat.

According to him, he deliberately allowed Carter Efe to win.

In his words:

“Bro, I sell my fight. If I win that match, problem go happen. That is why I sell that match… I collect 40 million. Everything na business side.”

Portable argued that letting Carter Efe win was strategic, ensuring that fans and industry stakeholders continued to support his music career.

He claimed that if he had knocked Carter out, it could have affected his reputation and future shows.

Despite the loss, Portable maintained that he had already proven himself in previous matches and emphasised that the bout with Carter Efe was more of an “acting” performance than a real contest.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng also reported that after the fight, Portable shared a video on Instagram accusing the organisers of cheating him, while blaming Carter Efe's body size for his loss.

Speaking after his victory, Carter Efe, draped in championship belts and visibly excited, explained that the victory made him feel like he had reached a new level of fame, one that stretched beyond Nigeria.

"I'm feeling like a global star. I'm feeling like an international world star"

The streamer went further to announce that he had adopted a new ring name, Carter Mayweather, rejecting comparisons to Anthony Joshua when someone hailed him with that title.

"Who called me Anthony Joshua? You dey craze? My name is Carter Mayweather"

The entertainer known for his song Machala described the contest as tough but straightforward, noting how quickly he managed to dominate Portable.

He said the first round left his opponent’s face swollen, the second round had him shivering, and by the third round, he collapsed.

"The fight was not easy. First round, I swelled up his face. Second round he's already shivering. Third round, he just fainted"

Netizens react to Portable's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dr_godwin said:

"This is how your enemies will be Explaining 😂😂😂in Jesus Christ name.. Amen 🙏."

iam_odogwu1 said:

"This guy will use the whole of this year defend himself 😂."

chiefemmy said:

"This portable can lie ehhh😂😂 oloriburuku omo😂😂😂."

fekomi said:

"Make una enter ring again. I wan check something. Sponsored by Fekomi bitters 😂."

the_real_tobe_official said:

"Portable, you go do rematch make you for beat am?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

abutexfoodequipment said:

"The fight was strategic but the blow was not strategic, @whitemoney__ you no be better person oh 😂."

daniel_onyeizu said:

"You wey turn 360 for the gods😂."

Carter Efe defeats singer Portable in celebrity boxing clash. Photo: carterefe/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe clashes with Peller over Maldives trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe clashed with fellow streamer Peller during a live stream over a personal issue involving a trip to the Maldives.

Carter Efe criticised Peller for travelling with his lover instead of prioritising his mother, sparking a heated exchange between the two men.

Peller responded by defending his actions, while Carter Efe continued to press his point, leading to further arguments before the live session ended.

Source: Legit.ng