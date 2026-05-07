Pastor Emmanuel Iren recounted his unexpected encounter with Bishop David Abioye during a flight from Lagos

The pastor, who has always wanted to meet Abioye, shared how he got to speak and sit with the bishop after their unexpected meeting

Social media reactions express gratitude for Iren's divine guidance and timely encounters as the video trended online

The senior pastor of Celebration Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, has shared his encounter with the retired vice president of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Abioye.

Iren stated that he had always hoped to meet the bishop and was elated after he unexpectedly saw him during a flight.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren Narrates Rare Encounter with Bishop Abioye After Unexpected Meeting on Plane

Source: UGC

Pastor Iren shares encounter with Bishop Abioye

On his Instagram page, @pst_iren shared a video where he narrated how he started a conversation with Abioye, now the founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

He stated that Abioye was seated in front of him, and he had started planning on how he could approach him for a conversation.

Iren said that as he was thinking about how to approach Abioye, the bishop stood up to get something and sat down.

The pastor said:

“Because he got up, somebody at the back saw him and just came, knelt by his side and said, ‘Daddy, do you remember me? In your church in Kaduna, I was serving in the media team’.”

Iren said that as the lady exchanged pleasantries with the bishop, Abioye asked the person what she was doing in Lagos, and she said she attended Celebration Church in Lagos.

It was during the course of the conversation that Pst Iren stepped in and introduced himself as the pastor of Celebration Church.

He noted that when Abioye saw him, he asked him to come sit close to him.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Iren's encounter with Abioye

_ellaru said:

Pastey, Your life is so clear that I can see God’s existence. Your memories and evidence of God are supernatural, and I am incredibly grateful to God that under your guidance, I am finally understanding it all. Thank you so much for this awakening!

Peterusikpo

That’s my life. I’m at the right place at the right time doing the right things with the right people!

Onwejason

By Supernatural Chance, I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right things, with the right set of people. I’m not too fast, not too slow, just right in metronome with God. I won’t finish in the flesh what God started in the spirit

Officialobafemijoshua

Jesu. What you initiated in the spirit, I won’t seek to complete in the flesh! All things are working for my good ooooo!!!!!

Pastor Emmanuel Iren Narrates Rare Encounter with Bishop Abioye After Unexpected Meeting on Plane

Source: Facebook

In a related story, a man analysed Abioye's absence from Shiloh 2025 while another shared observations about the name of Abioye's new church.

Winners member misses Abioye at 2025 Shiloh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Winner’s member opened up about why he missed Bishop Abioye at Shiloh 2025.

He mentioned one important role the Bishop played when he used to attend Shiloh at the Winners Headquarters in Ota.

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng