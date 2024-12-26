Jigawa state governor, Umar Namadi, has lost his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, in a fatal car accident

He was thrown into mourning barely a day after the reported passing of his mum, Hajiya Maryam Namadi

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, chief press secretary to the governor, released a statement with more details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State announced the death of his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, on December 26, 2024, following a motor accident.

This incident happened as the governor mourned the passing of his mother, Maryam Namadi, who died on Wednesday, December 25, after a brief illness.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi loses his 24-year-old son a day after losing his mother Maryam Namadi. Photo credit: @uanamadi

Source: Twitter

24-year-old Abdulwahab was reportedly involved in a motor accident that occurred along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the governor's chief press secretary, confirmed this in a statement on December 26, 2024.

Abdulwahab was reportedly laid to rest in Kafin Hausa town according to Islamic rites.

"To Allah belongs that which He has taken, and to Him belongs that which He has given, and everything has an appointed time with Him.

"With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of yet another member of his family; his dear son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

"He departed this world this afternoon (Thursday, December 26th, 2024) as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

"The burial rite is taking place at this moment in Kafin Hausa town, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

"A 24 year old, late Abdulwahab is survived by his parents and many siblings."

Read related articles here:

Ex-Super Eagles star Tijani Babangida loses son

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tijjani Babangida, Super Eagles legend and PFAN president, suffered a tragic loss as his one-year-old son, Fadil, succumbed to injuries from a recent tragic road accident.

The same accident also claimed the life of his brother, Ibrahim, also an ex-footballer. Babangida, his wife, and his maid were also involved in the crash on the Zaria-Kaduna road, with his wife seriously hurt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng