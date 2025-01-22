Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Dutse, Jigawa state - Governor Umar Namadi-led Jigawa state government has announced free education for female indigenes in state-owned institutions, from primary school to PhD level.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Isa Chamo, said the initiative aims to empower women through education, regardless of their chosen field of study.

Governor Umar Namadi said the initiative aims to empower women through education. Photo credit: Jigawa Radio

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, Chamo said lack of finance would not truncate their aspirations.

He added that Governor Namadi’s administration hoped that the initiative would encourage more girls to pursue education,

“We’re confident that this programme will have a lasting impact on the lives of our female students.

“This is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and empowering women through education. By providing free education to female indigenes, the Jigawa State Government is empowering women to take control of their lives, make informed decisions, and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.”

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Scholarships Board, Alhaji Sa’idu Magaji, said the board has been working on the successful implementation of the programme.

Magaji described the initiative as a product of tireless efforts.

“The board has been working tirelessly to ensure the successful implementation of this programme. We believe that education is the key to unlock the potential of our female students, and we’re committed to supporting them every step of the way,”

In 2024, Governor Namadi's administration distributed 30,000 sets of school uniforms to senior secondary school girls in the state, Leadership reports.

Namadi said he is committed to accord special priority to girl-child education to bridge the gap in the sector.

Chamo said the distribution of the free uniform is part of government policy on promoting girl-child enrollment and retention in the schools.

The commissioner highlighted that awarded scholarships to over 10,000 girls to study at various public higher institutions across the country.

He disclosed that 121 female students have been sponsored to read medicine in Cyprus, N150 million expended for AGAIL programme, 70,000 exercise books distributed to the female students and over N1 billion spent in renovating 12 Girls Senior Secondary schools.

Legit.ng recalls that Abia state government declared free and compulsory education for all children in the southeastern state.

The free education will run from primary one to Junior Secondary School three in all public schools.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the government would prosecute defaulting parents, and guardians who flouted the new policy.

Free education for Anambra senior secondary schools

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state government declared free education for public secondary school students in the state.

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo made this declaration during a meeting with principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The former CBN governor also gladdened the hearts of workers in the state as he gave an update on the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

