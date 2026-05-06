The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had directed successful 2025 recruitment candidates to proceed to the next stage via its official recruitment portal

The Service had instructed shortlisted applicants to complete a designated online form before the 11:00 p.m. deadline on Sunday, 10 May 2026

The NCS had warned candidates against fraud and had reiterated that the recruitment process remained free, transparent and conducted only through official channels

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released a new update for candidates in its 2025 recruitment exercise, directing successful applicants to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

In an official notice issued by the Service, candidates who passed earlier stages have been asked to visit a designated recruitment portal to complete required documentation.

Nigerian Customs Releases New Link and Tells Applicants Important Action To Take Next

Source: Facebook

Applicants directed to new portal

According to the statement, shortlisted candidates are to access the recruitment platform to fill out a specified form as part of preparations for the final stage.

The notice reads: “In continuation of the selection process leading to final stage of the 2025 Recruitment Exercise, candidates who were successful in the previous phases are required to visit the NCS Recruitment Portal at (https://updates.customs.gov.ng) to complete a designated form.”

Deadline for submission announced

The Service also provided a strict deadline for completing the process, warning applicants to act promptly.

“The portal will close at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, 10 May 2026,” the statement added.

Candidates urged to ensure accuracy

The NCS emphasised the importance of submitting correct and verifiable information, noting that the data provided would form the basis for the next screening phase.

It stated that applicants must ensure their details are accurate, as these will serve as updated profiles for the final interview and physical screening.

Warning against fraud and unofficial channels

The Service cautioned candidates against falling victim to fraudsters, reiterating that the recruitment process is free and conducted through official channels only.

“The Service wishes to reiterate that it does not solicit payments for recruitment or contact applicants through unofficial channels, as the recruitment process is strictly free and fair.”

Applicants were further advised to ignore suspicious messages and avoid making payments to individuals, while confirming all information through verified NCS communication platforms.

The Nigeria Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, urging candidates to follow official guidelines as the exercise\

NCS debunks 'end to recruitment process' message

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has denied the cancellation of an ongoing recruitment exercise.

The NCS said the information currently circulating on social media is false and did not originate from the service. The Customs said there has been no official announcement regarding the cancellation of any recruitment process. This was contained in a statement issued via the X handle of the Customs (@CustomsNG) on Tuesday, 21, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng