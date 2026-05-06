Brazilian star Neymar is currently facing serious allegations after Robinho Jr reportedly claimed to have been assaulted at the training ground

The former Barcelona star has issued a strong statement following the controversy that has taken over social media

The spat is said to have escalated from a training drill and has sparked a major fallout at the club

Santos have opened an investigation after Robinho Jr accused Brazilian star Neymar of physically assaulting him during a training session at CT Rei Pele on Sunday, May 3.

Robinho Jr, son of former Real Madrid star, reported the incident to the management of the Brazilian side while in the company of his agents on Tuesday, May 5.

Brazilian star Neymar is under investigation after assaulting Robinho Jr. Photo by: Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Why Neymar slapped Robinho

Robinho Jr reportedly accused former Barcelona star Neymar of having hurled offensive insults, tripped him over and delivered a violent slap to the face.

According to GOAL, the teenager's legal representatives have taken steps against Santos and demanded transparency over the incident.

His representatives have requested access to training footage and a meeting with officials regarding safety concerns.

Robinho Jr. denied reports that he took that stance because he wanted to leave Santos.

Meanwhile, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has apologised to the 18-year-old for his actions. He said:

"I'd already apologised to him [Robinho Jr.] and his family. I did overreact, yes, in the way I reacted; it could have been different, but I ended up losing my head.

"Everyone makes mistakes; it was my mistake, his mistake, I made a slightly bigger mistake. We got together again on Monday, I apologised in front of the whole group, I spoke to everyone, he apologised too, we thought it was sorted," per ESPN.

Robinho Jr accuses Neymar of assaulting him during a training session. Photo by: Mauro Horita.

Source: Getty Images

Robinho Jr reacts to Neymar's apologies

Santos star Robinho Jr has accepted an apology from former FC Barcelona forward Neymar.

According to ESPN Brasil, the 18-year-old revealed that Neymar gave him his first gift when he was just eight years old. He said:

“Of course I was upset, because he's been my idol since childhood, he's a guy I love very much. The first gift he gave me was a shirt when I was 8 years old. I cried a lot and I still have it to this day.

"The case took on a proportion it shouldn't have. Even if he was wrong, he already apologized and was man enough to own up to it, I was also man enough to talk to him, and everything's fine now.

People say a lot of things that aren't true, and it's sad that it blew up like this. But I'm at peace, we've already talked, I like him a lot and it's all resolved.”

Neymar weeps after a heavy defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazil superstar Neymar endured one of the darkest nights of his career after Santos suffered a humiliating 6-0 home defeat to Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A.

The result meant the former Barcelona star suffered not only the heaviest defeat he has ever faced but also the first time Santos had conceded six goals at home in the competition’s history.

Source: Legit.ng