The resident of Majiya town in the Taura local government area of Jigawa state has recounted how the fuel tanker explosion affected his family members

Mustapha Majiya said he lost nearly 50 members of his extended family to the fuel tanker explosion

50-year-old farmer said he lost two of his nephews, who were trying to stop people from scooping fuel

Jigawa state - A 50-year-old farmer, Mustapha Majiya, has narrated how he lost nearly 50 members of his extended family to the fuel tanker explosion in Majiya town in the Taura local government area of Jigawa state.

Legit.ng recalls that the petrol-laden tanker crashed and burst into flames after the driver lost control at night resulting in the death of 181 people trying to scoop petrol from the vehicle.

Majiya said he lost two of his nephews, who are in their fourth year at the town’s secondary school to the tanker explosion.

In an interview with BBC, the farmer said his nephews tried to stop residents from going to scoop fuel from the fallen tanker. The explosion occurred about an hour after the tanker crashed.

“My nephews, Nuradeen Rabiu, 16, and Dini Babalo, 17, were among those killed. They tried to stop people from getting too close to the tanker and scooping fuel before the explosion. I just bought them books and new uniforms for the term,”

The heartbroken said he lost Jamilu Maigaji, a long-time friend and father of 13 children, in the inferno.

The devout Muslim said he accepts the tragic incident as the will of God, adding that Allah is the giver and taker of life.

Jigawa governor gives update on explosion, meets Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu played host to Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state and received a brief about the recent fuel tanker explosion in the northwest state.

The Jigawa state governor disclosed that no less than 181 people died in the accident, and over 80 people have been hospitalised.

According to the governor, a committee has been set to investigate the matter, and attention is on providing aides to the over 200 affected families.

