An Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano State has given its verdict on the case against Auwal Danladi Sankara, Jigawa State’s Commissioner

Sankara was accused of having an illicit affair with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu in an uncompleted building in Kano state

The presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola cleared Sankara of allegations of adultery with the married woman

Kano State - Commissioner of Special Duties in Jigawa state, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has been cleared of the allegation of sleeping with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

The woman’s husband, Nasiru Buba, had filed a case against Sankara whom he accused of having an illicit affair with his wife.

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano State ruled that there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Sankara and the married woman.

As reported by Daily Trust, the presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, said allegations against prominent individuals must be handled with care.

The judge noted that it is important to avoid unnecessarily tarnishing the reputations of innocent individuals.

“Following the investigation by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the report shows there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu.”

Sarki Yola concluded that he had no choice but to strike out the case since the complainant and his lawyers were not present to challenge the police’ submission.

The counsel to the commissioner, Barrister Sadam Suleiman, said:

“We have always maintained that our client is innocent. The court has affirmed this by clearing his name based on the police investigation.”

Hisbah clears Jigawa commissioner of alleged adultery

Legit.ng earlier reported that an official of the Kano State Hisbah Board official, Malam Aliyu Dakata, cleared Sankara of misconduct allegation.

Dakata retracted his earlier claims that Sankara was caught with a married woman in an uncompleted building.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Umar Namadi suspended Sankara to ensure a transparent investigation and uphold the integrity of the state administration.

