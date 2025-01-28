Jigawa State Government has approved N4.8 billion for the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme to support vulnerable residents during the holy month

Jigawa State Government has approved N4.8 billion for its 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme, aimed at supporting vulnerable residents during the holy month.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Sagir Musa, during a press briefing on Monday night, following the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Dutse.

Jointly Financed Programme

According to Musa, the programme will be jointly financed by the state and local governments, with the state contributing 55% of the funds while the local governments cover 45%.

He revealed that the number of feeding centres has increased from 609 last year to 630, with each centre providing three different meals per person.

“The council has approved a full package of three meals per individual, including kunu, kosai, and jollof rice, with provisions for 300 beneficiaries per centre,” Musa stated.

Revitalization of Health Care Centres

In addition to the feeding programme, the council approved the revitalization of 114 ward-level Primary Health Care Centres across the state.

The project, valued at N9.7 billion, aims to enhance healthcare services as part of the government’s commitment to Universal Health Care coverage.

Musa explained that the initiative falls under the World Bank-supported Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress for Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services programme.

“This revitalization project underscores the government’s dedication to improving the well-being of Jigawa residents,” he added.

Jigawa State

Jigawa State is located in the northern region of Nigeria and was created on August 27, 1991. The state capital is Dutse, and it is divided into 27 local government areas.

Jigawa is predominantly inhabited by the Hausa and Fulani ethnic groups, and it is one of the twelve states in Nigeria governed by Sharia law.

The state's economy is largely based on agriculture, although it faces challenges such as arable land scarcity and climate change-related issues.

